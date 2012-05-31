Cassandra (Sandy) C. Collins
Overview
Sandy represents clients in a broad range of commercial disputes in state and federal courts across the United States, with an emphasis on energy and construction matters. As a highly experienced first-chair trial attorney, she has helped manufacturers, energy companies, mining companies, utilities, beverage distributors and other major corporations streamline their existing dockets, resolve mission-critical disputes, prevent future litigation and minimize litigation-related expenses overall. At the firm, Sandy serves as Administrative Team Partner for the litigation group, helping ensure that clients receive appropriate and cost-effective legal counsel.
Sandy has litigated a wide variety of complex, multijurisdictional matters involving contracts, construction contracts, power purchase agreements, leases, consumer finance, insurance policies, condemnations, and business torts, among other issues. Sandy also has substantial experience in environmental litigation, including actions involving the Clean Air Act, CERCLA, RCRA, the Oil Pollution Act, and other federal and state environmental laws.
Sandy has tried multiple cases in federal courts including trials in Virginia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Washington and the US Virgin Islands, and in state courts in Virginia, West Virginia and Arizona. She is admitted to practice before the US Supreme Court and the Virginia Supreme Court.
Experience
- Defended major utility in construction contract dispute tried in federal court.
- Represented a video game developer in federal court and obtained a jury verdict on developer’s breach of contract, trade secrets and copyright claims.
- Advised utilities regarding strategies to resolve construction contract disputes.
- Defended a major energy company in a construction contract dispute.
- Managed the national commercial litigation docket of a multinational metals producer, fabricator and supplier, resulting in a nearly 75% decrease in overall litigation.
- Represented a client in a CERCLA cost recovery case and obtained summary judgment on territorial claims.
- Represented plaintiffs in a CERCLA cost recovery action that sought PCB clean-up costs from a previous owner and obtained a favorable settlement for clients.
- Represented a major US utility and achieved a favorable arbitration decision in a dispute involving rail transportation agreements and various other rights.
- Represented several major coal companies in disputes related to coal supply contracts, mining rights and coal leases, regularly settling on terms favorable to her clients.
- Served as lead litigation counsel for a large power company in the eastern US, handling a varied docket that involved condemnation, personal injury, power purchase agreement and other disputes.
- Successfully defended, at trial and on summary judgment, a county government in numerous environmental actions arising out of the operation of landfills.
- Served as lead litigation counsel for breweries and wineries in alcoholic beverage control matters and disputes between breweries and wineries and their wholesalers.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Listed as a Litigation Star, Virginia, Benchmark Litigation, 2015-2025
- Named an Energy & Environmental Trailblazer, National Law Journal, 2021
- Named among Benchmark Litigation’s “Top 250 Women in Litigation,” 2015-2024
- Selected as a Best Lawyer for Commercial Litigation (2013-2020, 2024) and Litigation - Environmental (2024), The Best Lawyers in America
- Nominee, 2013 Class of the Influential Women of Virginia
- Named a Law360 “Female Powerbroker,” 2013
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Richmond Bar Association
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
- December 8, 2021Event
Publications
- April 2018PublicationCo-authorReduce Litigation Risk to Major Construction Projects, Construction Business Owner
- April 2, 2018Publication
- January 18, 2018Publication
- December 18, 2015Publication
News
- 3 Minute ReadOctober 3, 2024News
- 3 Minute ReadSeptember 12, 2024News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 5, 2023News
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 3 Minute ReadAugust 3, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 29, 2022News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 8, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 25, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 30, 2021News
- 13 Minute ReadAugust 24, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadAugust 5, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadJuly 1, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 2, 2020News
- 3 Minute ReadAugust 13, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 5, 2020News
- January 31, 2020Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 1, 2019News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 3, 2019News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2019News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 26, 2018News
- September 20, 2018Media Mention
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2018News
- 1 Minute ReadJuly 27, 2018News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 30, 2017News
- October 18, 2016Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 12, 2016News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 11, 2016News
- November 21, 2013News
- May 11, 2013News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 2, 2013News
- 2 Minute ReadDecember 12, 2012News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 12, 2012News
Education
JD, University of Kentucky College of Law, Member, Kentucky Law Review, 1989
BA, Northern Kentucky University, 1986
Admissions
Virginia