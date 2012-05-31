Sandy has litigated a wide variety of complex, multijurisdictional matters involving contracts, construction contracts, power purchase agreements, leases, consumer finance, insurance policies, condemnations, and business torts, among other issues. Sandy also has substantial experience in environmental litigation, including actions involving the Clean Air Act, CERCLA, RCRA, the Oil Pollution Act, and other federal and state environmental laws.

Sandy has tried multiple cases in federal courts including trials in Virginia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Washington and the US Virgin Islands, and in state courts in Virginia, West Virginia and Arizona. She is admitted to practice before the US Supreme Court and the Virginia Supreme Court.