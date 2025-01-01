Catherine advises clients, including investment banks and issuers, in a range of capital markets transactions, with a concentration in the power and utility sector. She counsels on public and private offerings, including registered debt offerings, common stock offerings, and tax exempt debt offerings, and also assists with disclosure requirements, corporate law, and due diligence.

Prior to joining Hunton, Catherine was an associate in the litigation group at another Am Law 100 firm, where she advised clients on antitrust, securities, and Delaware corporate disputes.

During law school, she served as a judicial intern for Vice Chancellor Laster in the Delaware Court of Chancery.