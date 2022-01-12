Catherine focuses her practice on asset securitization, structured finance, and other corporate finance transactions. Catherine represents a range of clients, including borrowers, lenders, underwriters, issuers, and other market participants in various types of structured finance and securitization transactions. She has experience with a diverse set of assets, including residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights, advance receivables, HELOCs, and other asset-backed securities. She also regularly advises clients on matters relating to corporate formation and governance.

Catherine is committed to serving the community through pro bono legal services. She currently serves as a member of the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project Screening Committee and represents clients in no-fault divorce cases.