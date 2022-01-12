Catherine C. Freeman
Overview
Catherine focuses her practice on asset securitization, structured finance, and other corporate finance transactions. Catherine represents a range of clients, including borrowers, lenders, underwriters, issuers, and other market participants in various types of structured finance and securitization transactions. She has experience with a diverse set of assets, including residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights, advance receivables, HELOCs, and other asset-backed securities. She also regularly advises clients on matters relating to corporate formation and governance.
Catherine is committed to serving the community through pro bono legal services. She currently serves as a member of the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project Screening Committee and represents clients in no-fault divorce cases.
Experience
- Represents borrowers and lenders with respect to servicing advance facilities, mortgage warehouse facilities, note issuances, and other structured finance and securitization transactions.
- Serves as legal advisor to Ginnie Mae in connection with its Multiclass Securities Program.
- Represents issuers and underwriters on mortgage-backed and asset-backed securitizations.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Virginia Bar Association
- Member, American Bar Association
- Member, Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project Screening Committee
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
News
Education
JD, Washington and Lee University School of Law, cum laude, 2017
BA, Sweet Briar College, 2014
Admissions
Virginia