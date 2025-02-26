Catherine Rankin
Overview
Catherine focuses her practice on complex restructuring and bankruptcy matters and related litigation. Catherine advises clients on all aspects of bankruptcy and insolvency proceedings, liquidations, crisis management, and other distress-related matters. Her experience includes being a member of teams advising debtors and unsecured creditors in bankruptcy court financial restructurings across industries including energy and retail.
Catherine began her career in bankruptcy as a judicial intern to the Honorable Judges Jeff Bohm and Marvin Isgur in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.
In addition, while in law school, Catherine earned her mediation certification, enabling her to mediate a broad range of disputes, including contract disputes. She was also the recipient of the 2018 Richard Simmons Memorial Scholarship.
Experience
- In re Buckingham Senior Living Community, Inc.: counsel to Official Unsecured Creditors Committee (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Sundance Energy Inc., et al.: co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors, onshore oil and natural gas development, production, and exploration company, with aggregate indebtedness of approximately $384 million (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Remora Petroleum LP, et al.: counsel for Chapter 11 debtors oil and gas exploration and production company with non-operated and operated oil and properties in multiple states with approximately $60 million in first and second lien debt (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Extraction Oil and Gas, Inc., et al.: counsel to energy services company asserting mechanics and materialmen’s liens under state law in excess of $27 million (District of Delaware).
- In re Superior Energy Services, Inc., et al.: co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors, oilfield services providers, with approximately $1.3 billion in bond debt and other unliquidated claims (Southern District of Texas).
- In re J.C. Penney Company, Inc., et al.: co-counsel to purchaser of J.C. Penney’s operating assets under section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Fieldwood Energy, et al.: counsel to restructuring support agreement party and counterparty under decommissioning agreement (Southern District of Texas).
- In re EP Energy Corporation, et al.: prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, counsel for chapter 11 debtors involving approximately $4.9 billion in funded debt obligations (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Sears Holdings Corporation, et al.: prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, counsel for chapter 11 debtors in one of the largest retail chapter 11 cases in history, in which Sears had approximately $6 billion in debt at the commencement (Southern District of New York).
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recipient of the Richard Simmons Memorial Scholarship (2018)
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Houston Bar Association, Habitat for Humanity Committee
- Member, Turnaround Management Association (Houston Chapter)
- Member, Young Lawyers Committee of the State Bar Bankruptcy Section
- Member, Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Houston Office Women’s Mentoring Circle
Education
JD, University of Houston Law Center, 2018
BS, The University of Texas at Austin, 2012
Admissions
Texas
Courts
US District Court, Southern District of Texas
US District Court, Northern District of Texas
US District Court, Western District of Texas
US District Court, Eastern District of Texas