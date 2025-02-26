Catherine focuses her practice on complex restructuring and bankruptcy matters and related litigation. Catherine advises clients on all aspects of bankruptcy and insolvency proceedings, liquidations, crisis management, and other distress-related matters. Her experience includes being a member of teams advising debtors and unsecured creditors in bankruptcy court financial restructurings across industries including energy and retail.

Catherine began her career in bankruptcy as a judicial intern to the Honorable Judges Jeff Bohm and Marvin Isgur in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

In addition, while in law school, Catherine earned her mediation certification, enabling her to mediate a broad range of disputes, including contract disputes. She was also the recipient of the 2018 Richard Simmons Memorial Scholarship.