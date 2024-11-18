Cecelia Philipps Horner
Overview
Cecelia is co-head of the firm’s Tax and ERISA practice. She represents a wide variety of clients concerning federal and international tax issues in private and public securitized REMIC, debt and grantor trust offerings, in connection with a wide variety of assets including real estate, mortgage loans and online marketplace loans. She also represents various financial institutions, specialty finance companies, hedge funds and private equity funds regarding federal and international income taxation with a particular focus on issues regarding real estate assets, mortgage loans and online marketplace loans, distressed assets, fund formation and choice of entity, US trade or business, FIRPTA, US withholding, and PFIC and CFC status.
Experience
- Served as issuer’s and initial purchaser’s counsel to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (together, “J.P. Morgan”) in connection with the development and execution of a securitization program involving the issuance of $186.4 million in securities backed by a fixed pool of participation interests in home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) originated by third parties.
- Represent various parties in connection with the federal tax aspects of purchases, sales, financing, and securitizations of forward and reverse performing, reperforming and nonperforming mortgage loans, REO, online marketplace loans, auto loans, credit card receivables, student loans, servicing rights, excess servicing strips and other financial assets, including through bespoke structures.
- Tax structuring and evaluation of collateralized loan obligation transactions, collateralized debt obligation transactions, synthetic and hybrid securitization transactions, and resecuritization transactions and representation of parties related to these transactions.
- Represent clients regarding the federal income tax aspects of derivative transactions including total rate of return swaps, credit default swaps, options and forward contracts.
- Represent clients concerning the federal tax aspects of debt workouts and restructurings and the wind-down of securitization entities.
- Represent servicers, underwriters and investors in connection with servicing advance facility financings.
- Represent REIT clients in connection with securitized debt transactions.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for US Taxes: Non-Contentious (2020-2024) and Structured Finance - Securitization (2021-2024), Legal 500 United States
- Recognized as a Leader in Capital Markets: Securitization – Tax, USA-Nationwide, Chambers USA, 2021-2024
- Named Best Lawyer in Tax Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
-
Recognized as a Leader in Capital Markets: Securitization – Tax, USA-Nationwide, Chambers Global, 2022-2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Co-Chair, Structured Finance Association’s Tax Policy Committee
- Member, Virginia State Bar
- Member, American Bar Association, Section of Taxation
- Member, New York State Bar Association, Tax Section
- Member, 100 Women in Hedge Funds
Insights
Legal Updates
- 2 Minute ReadNovember 18, 2024Legal Update
- 17 Minute ReadMarch 27, 2023Legal Update
- 14 Minute ReadJanuary 12, 2023Legal Update
- 5 Minute ReadAugust 16, 2022Legal Update
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 5, 2022Legal Update
- 5 Minute ReadAugust 1, 2022Legal Update
- 23 Minute ReadNovember 19, 2021Legal Update
- 25 Minute ReadJune 16, 2021Legal Update
- 5 Minute ReadMarch 11, 2021Legal Update
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 15, 2021Legal Update
- 9 Minute ReadDecember 30, 2020Legal Update
- 9 Minute ReadMay 19, 2020Legal Update
- 4 Minute ReadApril 17, 2020Legal Update
- April 15, 2020Legal Update
- March 30, 2020Legal Update
- 8 Minute ReadMarch 26, 2020Legal Update
- May 2, 2018Legal Update
- January 16, 2018Legal Update
- December 21, 2017Legal Update
- August 10, 2015Legal Update
- July 24, 2013Legal Update
- January 24, 2013Legal Update
- August 30, 2012Legal Update
- February 17, 2012Legal Update
- November 22, 2011Legal Update
- July 25, 2011Legal Update
- April 21, 2011Legal Update
- February 4, 2011Legal Update
- September 9, 2010Legal Update
- May 21, 2009Legal Update
- May 15, 2009Legal Update
- May 15, 2009Legal Update
- May 15, 2009Legal Update
- May 15, 2009Legal Update
- May 13, 2009Legal Update
- May 5, 2009Legal Update
- April 15, 2009Legal Update
- March 25, 2009Legal Update
- March 5, 2009Legal Update
- October 13, 2008Legal Update
- October 7, 2008Legal Update
- September 23, 2008Legal Update
- July 10, 2008Legal Update
- May 28, 2008Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- February 23, 2025Speaking Engagement
- February 25-28, 2024EventPanelist
- May 10, 2023Event
- May 2, 2023Event
- September 23, 2018EventModeratorUnderstanding the Impact of Tax Reform on the Various ABS Sectors, IMN’s 24th Annual ABS East Conference, Miami Beach, FL
- March 23, 2018EventPanelistBusiness Tax Reform, University of Virginia School of Law Tax Study Group
- October 6, 2016Event
- May 19, 2016Event
- 2015Event
Publications
- January 21, 2025Publication
- January 2023Publication
- January 2022Publication
News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 7 Minute ReadJune 12, 2024News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 22, 2024News
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 15, 2024News
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 3 Minute ReadJuly 20, 2023News
- 7 Minute ReadJune 8, 2023News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2023News
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 16, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadAugust 10, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 9, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2022News
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 18, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 18, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadJuly 20, 2021News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 10, 2021News
- 6 Minute ReadMay 25, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 22, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadJuly 10, 2020News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 12, 2020News
- 3 Minute ReadApril 10, 2017News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 20, 2016News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 14, 2016News
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 9, 2015News
Education
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, Articles Editor, Virginia Law Review, 1998
BA, Washington and Lee University, magna cum laude, 1990
Admissions
Virginia
New York
Areas of Focus
Additional Service Areas
- International Tax
- Financial Services
- Private Equity
- Credit Risk Transfer
- Derivatives
- Energy Finance and Securitization
- FinTech
- Mortgage Loan Servicing and Mortgage Servicing Rights
- Public Utility Securitization
- Real Estate Capital Markets
- Reverse Mortgage/HECM Financing and Securitization
- Servicer Advance Financing and Securitization
- Servicing Rights Financing and Securitization
- Single Family Rental (SFR) Financing and Securitization
- Warehouse and Structured Lending, Gestation Finance and Early Buyout (EBO) Facilities
- Real Estate Investment and Finance