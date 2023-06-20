Cecilia has deep experience with complex commercial and innovative technology transactions, especially pertaining to e-commerce, payments and FinTech services. She is known for negotiating a wide range of technology transactions, including those involving payment systems, information technology and business process outsourcing, cloud-based services, ERP implementations, e-commerce and general licensing. In particular, she focuses on technology agreements in the financial services and retail industries. Her work often involves providing practical advice to clients on core banking platforms, account processing solutions, merchant processing services, card tokenization services, encryption solutions, payment gateway services, PCI DSS compliance, E-SIGN compliance, and emerging payment solutions, such as mobile wallets.

Cecilia’s clients include some of the largest financial institutions and retailers in the United States.