Cecilia Y. Oh
Overview
Cecilia has deep experience with complex commercial and innovative technology transactions, especially pertaining to e-commerce, payments and FinTech services. She is known for negotiating a wide range of technology transactions, including those involving payment systems, information technology and business process outsourcing, cloud-based services, ERP implementations, e-commerce and general licensing. In particular, she focuses on technology agreements in the financial services and retail industries. Her work often involves providing practical advice to clients on core banking platforms, account processing solutions, merchant processing services, card tokenization services, encryption solutions, payment gateway services, PCI DSS compliance, E-SIGN compliance, and emerging payment solutions, such as mobile wallets.
Cecilia’s clients include some of the largest financial institutions and retailers in the United States.
Experience
- Represented a major US card issuer in connection with its participation in mobile wallet solutions.
- Represented a major US card issuer in connection with its participation in tokenization programs.
- Represented global manufacturer and marketer of skincare, makeup, and hair care products in connection with the transformation of its point-of-sale and payments systems.
- Represented numerous community banks in connection with the negotiation and documentation of core processing agreements.
- Negotiated and documented several complex, large-scale outsourcing transactions, including the following:
- Multifunction outsourcing on behalf of a Fortune 500 entertainment retailer, including application development, web hosting, help desk and data center services.
- IT Infrastructure and application development outsourcing for department store chain with national presence.
- Comprehensive IT and business process outsourcing for a digital media company with global presence.
- Business process outsourcing for a prominent health care system, including hospitality services and benefits administration.
- Comprehensive and transformational outsourcing of IT infrastructure on behalf of a Fortune 100 financial services company.
- Advised numerous clients, including financial institutions, health care systems, pharmaceutical companies, utilities and retailers on the implementation and use of electronic signatures and record systems and compliance with E-SIGN and state electronic signatures statutes.
- Represented a software-as-a-service provider with a global presence in numerous commercial transactions and advised on issues related to intellectual property and data privacy.
- Represented major US and global retailers in the negotiation of e-commerce service agreements.
- Represented a Fortune 500 energy company and a chemical manufacturer with a global presence in complex ERP system implementations.
- Negotiated software licensing and services agreements for Fortune 500 companies representing both the customer side and vendor side across a wide range of industries.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Leading Lawyer for Outsourcing (2024) and Next Generation Partner (2021-2023) and Recommended Lawyer (2016-2020), Legal 500 United States
- Recommended for Technology Transactions (2019, 2023-2024) and Finance: FinTech (2024), Legal 500 United States
- Recognized as a Leader in Technology & Outsourcing, District of Columbia, Chambers USA, 2022-2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Fellow, Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD), 2016
- Member, International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IOAP), 2016
- Past Board of Directors, Truancy Intervention Project, 2010–2015
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
Publications
News
Education
JD, Emory University School of Law, Research Editor, Emory International Law Review, 2002
BA, Economics, University of Virginia, 1999
Admissions
Georgia
District of Columbia
Areas of Focus
- Outsourcing, Technology and Commercial Contracting
- Information Technology
- Outsourcing
- Commercial Contracting and Contract Lifecycle Management
- Corporate Transition and Integration Services
- Digital Commerce
- FinTech
- Blockchain and Digital Assets
- Corporate
- Financial Services
- Retail
- Retail and Consumer Products