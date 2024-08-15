Celeste Anne Kelly
Associate
Overview
Celeste is a Public Finance associate in the firm’s Houston office. Celeste’s practice focuses on federal tax law applicable to municipal bonds. Celeste has experience with tax-exempt financings for school districts, cities, counties, special purpose districts, and non-profit corporations.
In connection with these transactions, she has served as bond counsel, disclosure counsel, and underwriter’s counsel. Celeste also advises governmental clients on general public law matters, including elections, open government, and economic development.
Experience
- Bond counsel for school districts in the issuance of building bonds and refunding bonds, and in the remarketing of variable rate soft put bonds.
- Bond counsel to junior college district in the issuance of general obligation bonds and refunding bonds.
- Bond counsel for city certificates of obligation.
- Advising numerous governmental bond issuers on tax compliance procedures and policies.
Affiliations
Professional
- Houston Young Lawyers Association
- Texas Women in Public Finance
- Houston Association of Women Attorneys
- National Association of Bond Lawyers
Education
JD, The University of Texas School of Law, Texas Journal of Oil, Gas, and Energy Law, Texas Law Fellowship Board of Directors, 2020
BA, Wellesley College, Wellesley College Scholar, cum laude, 2016
Admissions
Texas