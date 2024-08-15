Celeste is a Public Finance associate in the firm’s Houston office. Celeste’s practice focuses on federal tax law applicable to municipal bonds. Celeste has experience with tax-exempt financings for school districts, cities, counties, special purpose districts, and non-profit corporations.

In connection with these transactions, she has served as bond counsel, disclosure counsel, and underwriter’s counsel. Celeste also advises governmental clients on general public law matters, including elections, open government, and economic development.