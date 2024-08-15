Overview

Chanse’s experience includes involvement in a broad range of commercial real estate transactions, including the sale, purchase, financing and development of a variety of properties. His practice also includes extensive experience in office, industrial and retail lease transactions and substantial experience in office and industrial property development transactions.

  • Named Best Lawyer in Real Estate Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
  • Profiled as one of the leading Real Estate (2017) lawyers in the United States, The US Legal 500

  • Houston Bar Association
  • Texas Bar Foundation
  • Houston Bar Foundation
  • American Bar Association

JD, University of Houston Law Center, Phi Delta Phi, Houston Law Review, Associate Editor, 1991

BBA, Finance, The University of Texas at Austin, with honors, 1988

Texas

