Chanse L. McLeod
Partner
Overview
Chanse’s experience includes involvement in a broad range of commercial real estate transactions, including the sale, purchase, financing and development of a variety of properties. His practice also includes extensive experience in office, industrial and retail lease transactions and substantial experience in office and industrial property development transactions.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named Best Lawyer in Real Estate Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
- Profiled as one of the leading Real Estate (2017) lawyers in the United States, The US Legal 500
Affiliations
Professional
- Houston Bar Association
- Texas Bar Foundation
- Houston Bar Foundation
- American Bar Association
Education
JD, University of Houston Law Center, Phi Delta Phi, Houston Law Review, Associate Editor, 1991
BBA, Finance, The University of Texas at Austin, with honors, 1988
Admissions
Texas