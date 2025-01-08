Charles L. Brewer
Overview
Charlie represents clients in connection with mergers and acquisitions, other strategic transactions and general corporate matters. He also advises public companies on corporate governance policies and practices and related securities law issues. Charlie works closely with clients to help them evaluate, plan and execute their significant transactions. This includes coordinating due diligence efforts among the business team, in-house legal team and lawyers from the firm’s other practice groups; negotiating acquisition and ancillary agreements to address the unique issues affecting a particular deal; and helping to guide transactions from signing to closing as quickly and efficiently as possible. Charlie also counsels clients on post-closing issues, including indemnification claims and the integration of newly-acquired companies’ operations.
Before practicing law, Charlie was a member of the investment team of a fund of hedge funds. He was involved in all facets of investment and operational due diligence, focusing primarily on funds with Global Macro/CTA and Relative Value investment strategies.
Experience
- Represented a publicly traded bank holding company in its cash/stock merger into another publicly traded bank holding company.
- Represented a multi-brand restaurant operator in its acquisition of a Texas-based restaurant chain with over 160 locations across 28 states.
- Represented a leading global food company in its acquisition of an integrated pork products manufacturing business, including farms and processing facilities.
- Represented a custodian appointed by the Delaware Court of Chancery in the sale of a manufacturer, packager and distributor of oils, shortenings, mayonnaise and dressings.
- Represented one of the world’s largest chocolate manufacturers in its acquisition of a chocolate brand.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named One to Watch in Corporate Governance and Compliance Law, Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law and Securities/Capital Markets Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
- Selected as a Rising Star for Mergers & Acquisitions, The Washington Post Magazine and Virginia & West Virginia Super Lawyers Magazine, 2023-2024
- Named among the Legal Elite as a Young Lawyer, Virginia Business Magazine, 2022
Affiliations
Professional
- Richmond Bar Association
- American Bar Association
Insights
Legal Updates
- 9 Minute ReadJanuary 8, 2025Legal Update
- 10 Minute ReadFebruary 27, 2024Legal Update
- 17 Minute ReadNovember 16, 2023Legal Update
- May 7, 2020Legal Update
- April 10, 2020Legal Update
- March 17, 2020Legal Update
- March 16, 2020Legal Update
- March 10, 2020Legal Update
- April 30, 2018Legal Update
- January 23, 2018Legal Update
- November 13, 2017Legal Update
- November 7, 2017Legal Update
- August 17, 2017Legal Update
- July 24, 2017Legal Update
- February 23, 2017Legal Update
Publications
- November-December 2023PublicationCo-authorDelaware Court Addresses Ability to Sue Buyers for Lost Premiums in M&A Deals, Deal Lawyers
- Sept./Oct. 2018PublicationCo-authorVirtual-Only Shareholder Meetings: A Practical Guide, Corporate Governance Advisor
- Summer 2018PublicationCo-authorA Brief Overview of Virtual Shareholder Meetings, Model Business Corporation Act Newsletter
- Winter 2018PublicationCo-authorVirtual-Only Shareholder Meetings: A Practical Guide, Ethical Boardroom
- October 2017PublicationCo-authorWhat’s the Deal with Nonvoting Shares? An Overview of the Legal Differences Between Voting and Nonvoting Stock, Insights
- September-October 2017PublicationCo-authorDissident’s Disclosure Lawsuit Leads to ISS Recommendation Change, Deal Lawyers
- August 8, 2017Publication
News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 5, 2024News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- 1 Minute ReadApril 25, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 13, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 25, 2023News
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 14, 2023News
- June 5, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 28, 2023News
- March 31, 2023Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadFebruary 23, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 9, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadDecember 7, 2022News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 7, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 27, 2021News
- 13 Minute ReadAugust 24, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 26, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 17, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 6, 2019News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 31, 2017News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 28, 2017News
Education
JD, William & Mary Law School, summa cum laude, Order of the Coif, Lead Articles Editor, William & Mary Law Review, 2015
BA, Economics and Philosophy, University of Virginia, 2008
Admissions
Virginia
Areas of Focus
Additional Service Areas
The firm is advising Darden Restaurants, Inc. in its pending acquisition of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc., in a transaction valued at $605 million.