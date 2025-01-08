Overview

Charlie represents clients in connection with mergers and acquisitions, other strategic transactions and general corporate matters. He also advises public companies on corporate governance policies and practices and related securities law issues. Charlie works closely with clients to help them evaluate, plan and execute their significant transactions. This includes coordinating due diligence efforts among the business team, in-house legal team and lawyers from the firm’s other practice groups; negotiating acquisition and ancillary agreements to address the unique issues affecting a particular deal; and helping to guide transactions from signing to closing as quickly and efficiently as possible. Charlie also counsels clients on post-closing issues, including indemnification claims and the integration of newly-acquired companies’ operations.

Before practicing law, Charlie was a member of the investment team of a fund of hedge funds. He was involved in all facets of investment and operational due diligence, focusing primarily on funds with Global Macro/CTA and Relative Value investment strategies.

Experience

  • Represented a publicly traded bank holding company in its cash/stock merger into another publicly traded bank holding company.
  • Represented a multi-brand restaurant operator in its acquisition of a Texas-based restaurant chain with over 160 locations across 28 states.
  • Represented a leading global food company in its acquisition of an integrated pork products manufacturing business, including farms and processing facilities.
  • Represented a custodian appointed by the Delaware Court of Chancery in the sale of a manufacturer, packager and distributor of oils, shortenings, mayonnaise and dressings.
  • Represented one of the world’s largest chocolate manufacturers in its acquisition of a chocolate brand.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Named One to Watch in Corporate Governance and Compliance Law, Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law and Securities/Capital Markets Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
  • Selected as a Rising Star for Mergers & Acquisitions, The Washington Post Magazine and Virginia & West Virginia Super Lawyers Magazine, 2023-2024
  • Named among the Legal Elite as a Young Lawyer, Virginia Business Magazine, 2022

Affiliations

Professional

  • Richmond Bar Association
  • American Bar Association

Insights

Publications

  • November-December 2023
    Publication
    Co-author
    Delaware Court Addresses Ability to Sue Buyers for Lost Premiums in M&A Deals, Deal Lawyers
  • Sept./Oct. 2018
    Publication
    Co-author
    Virtual-Only Shareholder Meetings: A Practical Guide, Corporate Governance Advisor
  • Summer 2018
    Publication
    Co-author
    A Brief Overview of Virtual Shareholder Meetings, Model Business Corporation Act Newsletter
  • Winter 2018
    Publication
    Co-author
    Virtual-Only Shareholder Meetings: A Practical Guide, Ethical Boardroom
  • October 2017
    Publication
    Co-author
    What’s the Deal with Nonvoting Shares? An Overview of the Legal Differences Between Voting and Nonvoting Stock, Insights
  • September-October 2017
    Publication
    Co-author
    Dissident’s Disclosure Lawsuit Leads to ISS Recommendation Change, Deal Lawyers
  • August 8, 2017
    Publication
    Co-author
    Dissident Uses Disclosure Litigation as an Offensive Tactic in Proxy Contest, Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance and Regulation

News

Education

JD, William & Mary Law School, summa cum laude, Order of the Coif, Lead Articles Editor, William & Mary Law Review, 2015

BA, Economics and Philosophy, University of Virginia, 2008

Admissions

Virginia

Additional Service Areas

