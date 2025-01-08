Charlie represents clients in connection with mergers and acquisitions, other strategic transactions and general corporate matters. He also advises public companies on corporate governance policies and practices and related securities law issues. Charlie works closely with clients to help them evaluate, plan and execute their significant transactions. This includes coordinating due diligence efforts among the business team, in-house legal team and lawyers from the firm’s other practice groups; negotiating acquisition and ancillary agreements to address the unique issues affecting a particular deal; and helping to guide transactions from signing to closing as quickly and efficiently as possible. Charlie also counsels clients on post-closing issues, including indemnification claims and the integration of newly-acquired companies’ operations.

Before practicing law, Charlie was a member of the investment team of a fund of hedge funds. He was involved in all facets of investment and operational due diligence, focusing primarily on funds with Global Macro/CTA and Relative Value investment strategies.