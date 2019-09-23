Chuck has significant experience in representing clients in complex commercial litigation involving such issues as breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, securities fraud, common law fraud, conversion, and other business torts. He also has experience in fiduciary litigation, primarily as counsel for trustees and trust companies.

Chuck is admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court, United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, the Northern District of Texas, and the Western District of Texas.