Charles H. Knauss
Overview
Chuck Knauss has been repeatedly lauded by clients in Chambers USA. From 2011 through 2023, Chambers USA has reported that Chuck impresses clients with his “extraordinary strategic and analytical capabilities—he finds solutions others just cannot see … and has great understanding of how government agencies work.” For more than 30 years he has been on the frontlines of environmental law, pioneering work on behalf of clients in the US manufacturing and energy sectors. Clients call him a “legend in the field” and an “absolutely superb lawyer, top of [our] list,” “extraordinarily smart and very strategic in his thinking, … extremely creative … and … understands business needs.” His “formidable knowledge of the Clean Air Act” distinguishes him as “one of the very few top air law practitioners in the country” and among “the best air lawyers in DC today.
Peers and clients alike recognize Chuck’s ability to craft and negotiate effective regulatory and legislative solutions to intractable problems, regardless of subject matter. As a result, clients often call upon him in crisis situations in a wide array of areas ranging from financial to energy or environmental matters, seeking his input on tax, food safety, pesticides, contaminated sediments or transportation issues, among many others.
Chuck represents a wide variety of companies and trade associations in nearly every area of environmental law, helping them navigate complex federal, state and local regulations and manage high-stakes crises, negotiations, communication strategies and precedent-setting litigation. He provides strategic advice to achieve negotiated settlements with governmental regulatory and enforcement authorities and other stakeholders. His negotiation approach grounds legal and policy arguments on sound analysis of technical and engineering facts, which he couples with a fair and principled recognition of the core goals of all parties. As an example of his impressive skill in this area, Chuck obtained a consensus among EPA headquarters, EPA regional officials, state regulators and community groups on plant wide, 10-year air permits recognized by many as the most innovative ever issued.
In 2015, The National Law Journal’s inaugural list of the 51 “Energy & Environmental Trailblazers” paid tribute to “the great minds impacting the intersection of energy production and the environment.” Listed among the trailblazers, Chuck was recognized for his pioneering work as lead negotiator as Counsel to the House Energy and Commerce Committee for the landmark 1990 Clean Air Act Amendments ― the most significant environmental and economic legislation in the past 25 years with sweeping new opportunities for public oversight and enforcement of environmental laws ― as well as for his body of work implementing the statute on behalf of industrial clients.
In his book Washington at Work: Back Rooms and Clean Air, chronicling the 1990 Amendments, Richard Cohen observed: Chuck Knauss ... was probably the most influential Republican on the legislation.” In a Committee press release, Ranking Republican Norman F. Lent stated that he “relied heavily upon Chuck’s intellect, creativity and tenacity. The proof of his abilities can be demonstrated by this fact: for the first time in more than a decade we were able to produce a comprehensive revision of the Clean Air Act.” Ranking Democrat, Chairman John Dingell added that Chuck’s “intelligence and dedication earned him the respect of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle,” and Ranking Subcommittee Chairman Waxman highlighted that “[m]embers could rely on Chuck to develop creative, fair solutions to help resolve the many differences that faced the Committee.”
Chuck is admitted in the US Supreme Court, numerous US Court of Appeals Circuits, and US Tax Court.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Environment: Litigation, Legal 500 United States, 2017-2024
- Recommended for Environment: Regulatory, Legal 500 United States, 2012, 2015, 2019-2024
-
Recognized as a Leader in Environment, District of Columbia, Chambers USA, 2003-2024
-
Recognized as a Leader in Climate Change, USA-Nationwide, Chambers USA, 2012-2024
- Recommended for Energy Litigation: Oil and Gas, Legal 500 United States, 2019-2023
- Recommended for Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas, Legal 500 United States, 2019-2023
- Recognized as 2021 Environmental Group of the Year, Law360, January 2022
-
Selected as a member of the Lawdragon Top 500 Environmental and Energy Lawyers (2021) and Lawdragon Green 500: Leaders in Environmental Law (2023, 2024)
- Recognized as a Leader in Climate Change, Global-wide, Chambers Global, 2021-2024
- 2021 and 2017 Chambers USA Environment Law Firm of the Year
-
Recognized as Leader for Environment – Climate Change 2020, Who’s Who Legal, September 2020
- Selected as a Best Lawyer for Environmental Law (since 2007) and Litigation: Environmental (since 2011), Washington DC, Best Lawyers in America
- Selected as a Super Lawyer for Environmental Law, The Washington Post Magazine, 2008-2020, 2024
Insights
Legal Updates
- 6 Minute ReadJune 30, 2022Legal Update
- 21 Minute ReadMarch 30, 2022Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- EventPanelistPM2.5 and Ozone Implementation, Air and Waste Management Association’s 117th Annual Conference and Exhibition
- EventModeratorFireside Chat with Joseph Goffman on OAR’s plans for 2024, ABA Clean Air Act Conference
- EventModerator“Turbulence Ahead/Buckle Your Seatbelt” Understanding Your Potential Exposure to Clean Air Act Enforcement Trends, ABA Clean Air Act Conference
- January 19, 2021EventSpeakerWhat to Expect in a Biden-Harris Administration on Environmental, Health, and Safety Issues
- December 2020EventSpeakerThe Biden Administration: Environmental, Health and Safety Priorities, and Implications
- February 16–17, 2017EventPanelistThe More Things Change? Effect of the Elections on Environmental Law and Policy, 68th Annual Oil & Gas Law Conference, Houston, Texas
- November 29, 2016Event
- October 8–11, 2014EventModeratorThe Supreme Court and Greenhouse Gases – What It All Means for Your Clients and Practice, ABA Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources 22nd Fall Conference, Miami, Florida
- July 22, 2014EventPresenterNew Proposed Rule to Reduce Power Plants Emissions: Evaluating the Legal and Policy Issues, Webinar
- February 19–20, 2014EventPanelistHow Is Environmental & Safety Regulation of the Oil & Gas Industry Evolving?, 65th Annual Oil & Gas Law Conference, Houston, Texas
- January 30, 2014EventPanelistSection 111(d) – Legislative History and Other Litigation Issues, EEI-ABA-ELI Climate Conference, Washington, DC
Publications
- September 20, 2021Publication
- March 22, 2021Publication
- June 12, 2018Publication
- May 2, 2016PublicationCo-authorManaging Your Title V Permit, The Clean Air Act Handbook, Fourth Edition, American Bar Association
- May 2012PublicationCo-authorEPA’s Missed Opportunity to Ground Its GHG Tailoring Rule in the Statute: What the Situs Argument Would Mean for the Future of the PSD Program, ELR News & Analysis
- 2011PublicationCo-authorManaging Your Title V Permit, The Clean Air Act Handbook, American Bar Association, 3rd. ed.
- February 1, 2010PublicationAuthor“Scope of the PSD Problem to Be Addressed: Why There Is No Automatic PSD Trigger or NAPT Simply Because GHGs Become Regulated Under the Clean Air Act,” White Paper for EPA Climate Change Workgroup
- 2004PublicationCo-authorLife After Title V Permit Issuance: You’ve Received Your Permit, Now What Do You Do? The Clean Air Act Handbook, American Bar Association, 2nd. ed.
- 1993PublicationCo-authorThe Clean Air Act Operating Permit Program: A Handbook for Counsel, Environmental Managers and Plant Managers, American Bar Association
Blog Posts
- July 2, 2024The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel ReportCo-author
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel ReportCo-author
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel ReportCo-author
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel ReportAuthor
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 7 Minute ReadJune 12, 2024News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 22, 2024News
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 15, 2024News
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 7 Minute ReadJune 8, 2023News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 24, 2023News
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 16, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 20, 2022News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 9, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2022News
- 3 Minute ReadApril 21, 2022News
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 18, 2022News
- 13 Minute ReadAugust 24, 2021News
- July 9, 2021Media Mention
- 6 Minute ReadJune 10, 2021News
- 6 Minute ReadMay 25, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 12, 2021News
- April 28, 2021Media Mention
- 3 Minute ReadFebruary 18, 2021News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 12, 2020News
- 5 Minute ReadApril 27, 2020News
- November 5, 2019News
- November 4, 2019News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2019News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2019News
- 4 Minute ReadApril 25, 2019News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2018News
- 4 Minute ReadJune 13, 2018News
- 4 Minute ReadMay 16, 2018News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 16, 2017News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 5, 2017News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 3, 2016News
- 4 Minute ReadJune 1, 2016News
Education
JD, University of Michigan Law School, 1981
BA, Brown University, 1977
Admissions
District of Columbia
Courts
Supreme Court of the United States
US Court of Appeals, District of Columbia Circuit
US District Court, District of Columbia
US Court of Appeals, Fourth Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Seventh Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Tenth Circuit
Government Service
Counsel, Energy and Commerce Committee, US House of Representatives
Areas of Focus
- Environmental
- Environmental Justice
- Environmental Release and Incident Response
- Sustainability
- Air Quality
- Chemicals, Products and Hazardous Materials
- Climate Change
- Water
- Energy
- Energy Litigation
- Energy Transition
- Land Use
- Pipeline
- Crisis Management
- PFAS Interdisciplinary Team
- Mobile Source and Fuels Regulation
- National Security
- Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS)