Overview

Charles’ practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and corporate governance and general commercial matters. Charles represents public and private companies in connection with mergers and acquisitions and other strategic transactions. He also advises clients on disclosure, compliance, corporate governance and other securities law matters.

In addition, Charles has represented borrowers, lenders, sponsors, issuers and servicers in a variety of securitization, structured finance and other corporate finance transactions. On a pro bono basis, he assists individuals seeking a guardianship appointment to act as the legal representative of persons suffering from significant physical or mental disabilities.

Experience

  • Represented servicers and lenders in connection with servicing portfolio acquisitions and the structuring of related servicer advance facilities.
  • Represented financial institutions in mortgage repurchase facilities and asset-backed securitizations.

  • Named One to Watch in Financial Services Regulation Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Real Estate Law and Securities/Capital Markets Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
  • Selected as a Rising Star for Mergers & Acquisitions, The Washington Post Magazine and Virginia & West Virginia Super Lawyers Magazine, 2021-2024

  • American Bar Association, Business Law Section
  • Virginia Bar Association

Education

JD, William & Mary Law School, 2016

MA, University of Virginia, 2013

BA, Georgia Southern University, 2010

Admissions

Virginia

