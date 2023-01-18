Charles M. Matthews
Overview
Charles’ practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and corporate governance and general commercial matters. Charles represents public and private companies in connection with mergers and acquisitions and other strategic transactions. He also advises clients on disclosure, compliance, corporate governance and other securities law matters.
In addition, Charles has represented borrowers, lenders, sponsors, issuers and servicers in a variety of securitization, structured finance and other corporate finance transactions. On a pro bono basis, he assists individuals seeking a guardianship appointment to act as the legal representative of persons suffering from significant physical or mental disabilities.
Experience
- Represented servicers and lenders in connection with servicing portfolio acquisitions and the structuring of related servicer advance facilities.
- Represented financial institutions in mortgage repurchase facilities and asset-backed securitizations.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named One to Watch in Financial Services Regulation Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Real Estate Law and Securities/Capital Markets Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
- Selected as a Rising Star for Mergers & Acquisitions, The Washington Post Magazine and Virginia & West Virginia Super Lawyers Magazine, 2021-2024
Affiliations
Professional
- American Bar Association, Business Law Section
- Virginia Bar Association
Insights
Legal Updates
- 8 Minute ReadJanuary 18, 2023Legal Update
News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 25, 2024News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadJune 28, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 25, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 30, 2023News
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 8, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadJuly 14, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 30, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 28, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 19, 2023News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 2, 2022News
- 13 Minute ReadAugust 24, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 6, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 17, 2020News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 30, 2018News
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 5, 2016News
Education
JD, William & Mary Law School, 2016
MA, University of Virginia, 2013
BA, Georgia Southern University, 2010
Admissions
Virginia