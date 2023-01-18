Charles’ practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and corporate governance and general commercial matters. Charles represents public and private companies in connection with mergers and acquisitions and other strategic transactions. He also advises clients on disclosure, compliance, corporate governance and other securities law matters.

In addition, Charles has represented borrowers, lenders, sponsors, issuers and servicers in a variety of securitization, structured finance and other corporate finance transactions. On a pro bono basis, he assists individuals seeking a guardianship appointment to act as the legal representative of persons suffering from significant physical or mental disabilities.