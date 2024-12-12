Charles counsels banks, governments, and companies in international financings, projects, and deals, with a principal focus on the energy sector, notably oil & gas. Charles is also the Chair of the Competition Appeal Tribunal.

Charles has a wealth of international experience, especially in the Mediterranean region and Africa. For the past three years, he has led the advisory team assisting an EU government on its LNG import terminal/gas to power project. Prior to that, Charles led the legal team advising Sinopec on the acquisition of Chevron South Africa/Botswana and the legal team advising the Office of Quartet in Jerusalem and the Palestinian Energy Authority on the “Gas for Gaza” pipeline project. He is a member of the bar in Tanzania, where he advised lenders on a long-running power project financing for a number of years.

Charles served for five years as the International Group Head of the finance and projects practice at a leading global firm. In 2018, he was appointed a Recorder of the Crown Court and, in 2019, he became a Deputy High Court Judge.

Charles currently authors the "Guarantees and Indemnities" section of Practical Lending and Security Precedents, a practitioner’s text published by Sweet & Maxwell.