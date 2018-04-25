Chuck is a veteran trial and appellate lawyer whose practice has spanned a broad spectrum of intellectual property litigation for more than 35 years. His breadth of trial experience and long engagement with intellectual property disputes enable him to achieve effective, client-focused solutions to intellectual property issues. Chuck has served as lead trial counsel in numerous patent, trademark, false advertising, unfair competition, copyright, and trade secret lawsuits in federal and state courts throughout the United States. He is also an experienced appellate advocate in intellectual property cases, having argued more than fifteen cases in various US courts of appeals, including patent matters before the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and trademark and copyright cases before the regional federal courts of appeals, including the Second, Fourth and Ninth Circuits.

Chuck has also served as first-chair litigation counsel in numerous ANDA cases in federal courts around the country, including in Delaware and New Jersey, involving a broad range of chemical compounds.

He successfully tried the first patent jury case on behalf of the plaintiff before the Hon. Rodney Gilstrap of the Eastern District of Texas in Marshall, Texas, winning a jury verdict of willful infringement that was later upheld on appeal. In addition, he has litigated antitrust counterclaims in patent litigation, as well as independent antitrust claims arising from the use or enforcement of intellectual property rights.

Chuck’s practice further encompasses Section 337 litigation before the International Trade Commission (ITC) and arbitration proceedings involving intellectual property claims. He is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia and Virginia.