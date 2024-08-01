Charlotte advises policyholders in complex insurance coverage matters. Charlotte represents policyholders in insurance coverage actions in federal and state courts across the country. Her work includes environmental liability, mass torts, products liability, cyber, D&O and bad faith. She regularly analyzes insurance policies and provides coverage advice and recommendations for clients at all stages of litigation. Charlotte also counsels clients in a variety of pre-litigation matters involving insurance coverage.

Prior to joining the firm, Charlotte served as a law clerk to the Honorable Lisa Hall Johnson of the District Court of Prince George’s County, Maryland. While in law school, Charlotte was a member of the Moot Court Honors Society and founded UCLA’s Vis Moot Organization, which competes at the William C. Vis International Commercial Arbitration Competition. She also served as a Hearing Examiner for the City of Los Angeles’ Department of Animal Services.