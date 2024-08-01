Charlotte Leszinske
Overview
Charlotte advises policyholders in complex insurance coverage matters. Charlotte represents policyholders in insurance coverage actions in federal and state courts across the country. Her work includes environmental liability, mass torts, products liability, cyber, D&O and bad faith. She regularly analyzes insurance policies and provides coverage advice and recommendations for clients at all stages of litigation. Charlotte also counsels clients in a variety of pre-litigation matters involving insurance coverage.
Prior to joining the firm, Charlotte served as a law clerk to the Honorable Lisa Hall Johnson of the District Court of Prince George’s County, Maryland. While in law school, Charlotte was a member of the Moot Court Honors Society and founded UCLA’s Vis Moot Organization, which competes at the William C. Vis International Commercial Arbitration Competition. She also served as a Hearing Examiner for the City of Los Angeles’ Department of Animal Services.
Experience
- Analyzed coverage for losses arising out of the opioid epidemic for the pharmaceutical and food distribution industries
- Represented client in coverage action and mediation for long-tail bodily injury, asbestos-related claims under $50 million+ multi-layer coverage tower
- Counseled client in determining rights and obligations under general liability policy for long-term, environmental claims arising out of historical mining operations
- Advised client regarding exposure to sexual abuse and molestation claims exceeding $1 billion involving multi-layer, multi-decade coverage tower
- Represented client in litigation for $100 million+ claim for loss of royalties from allegedly improperly drilled oil and gas well
Insights
Legal Updates
Publications
Blog Posts
News
Education
JD, University of California, Los Angeles School of Law, 2020
BA, New York University, 2017
Admissions
California
District of Columbia
Maryland
New York
Texas
Virginia
Clerkships
- District Court of Prince George’s County, Maryland
Languages
- French