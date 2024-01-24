Chartthai Sutthapas
Overview
Admitted to practice law in both Thailand and New York, Chartthai focuses his practice on the development and financing of energy and infrastructure projects, international acquisitions, investments, joint ventures, and other cross-border commercial transactions in Thailand and across the Asia-Pacific region.
Before joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Chartthai served as legal counsel for a leading Frankfurt-listed international manufacturer, specializing in polymers and high-performance materials. During his in-house role, Chartthai advised on various compliance and legal matters for numerous entities across the business in the Asia-Pacific region.
Prior to his in-house role, Chartthai was an associate in the Bangkok office of a Magic Circle firm.
Experience
- Advised a Thai leading energy and infrastructure developer on a USD194 million cross-border investment in Indonesia by way of newly issued shares in an infrastructure and utility investment company, with a portfolio of electricity generation and distribution, water treatment and supply, and tank and jetty management businesses.
- Advised a leading energy developer on the potential acquisition of up to 50% in a project company that indirectly owns a portfolio of three operating natural gas combined-cycle power plants in the US.
- Advised Singapore-based renewable energy developer in relation to an equity investment by an active sustainable energy developer based in Europe. The transaction consisted of a combination of primary investment and secondary shares acquisition from a company and its shareholders.
News
Education
LLM, Columbia Law School, Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar, 2017
LLB, Chulalongkorn University, First Class Honors, 2013
Admissions
Thailand
New York
Languages
- English
- Thai