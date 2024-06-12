Cheng Jean Liang
Overview
Jean’s practice focuses on the development and financing of energy projects, with a particular emphasis on renewable energy assets. Jean represents clients in connection with development and financing of conventional and renewable energy projects across the United States. She has represented financial institutions across various renewable energy partnership flip transactions on both a single project and portfolio project basis and across a range of power generating technologies, including solar, wind, battery storage and fuel cell.
Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Jean served as an associate in the project development and finance group of an international law firm, where she represented financial institutions, institutional investors and sponsors in domestic and international project financings in the energy and infrastructure sectors.
Experience
- Represented a financial institution in its tax equity investment in a portfolio of solar, battery storage and wind (including repowering) projects with over 1.25 GW of energy generating assets across four states.
- Represented a financial institution in its tax equity investment of a solar-plus-storage facility in Nevada, which features a 193.95 MW solar project, paired with a 90 MW battery storage facility.
- Represented a financial institution in its tax equity investment of a portfolio of solar and battery storage projects in California.
- Represented a financial institution in its tax equity investment of a 10 MW utility-scale fuel cell generation project in Connecticut.
- Represented tax equity investors in connection with refinancing and restructuring or a portfolio of wind projects affected by Winter Storm Uri.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Energy Transactions: Electric Power (2023-2024), Renewable/Alternative Power (2024) and Project Finance (2024), Legal 500 United States
News
Education
LLM, New York University School of Law, 2014
LLB, The University of Melbourne, 2000
Admissions
New York
Malaysia