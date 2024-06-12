Jean’s practice focuses on the development and financing of energy projects, with a particular emphasis on renewable energy assets. Jean represents clients in connection with development and financing of conventional and renewable energy projects across the United States. She has represented financial institutions across various renewable energy partnership flip transactions on both a single project and portfolio project basis and across a range of power generating technologies, including solar, wind, battery storage and fuel cell.

Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Jean served as an associate in the project development and finance group of an international law firm, where she represented financial institutions, institutional investors and sponsors in domestic and international project financings in the energy and infrastructure sectors.