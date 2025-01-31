Cheryl’s practice focuses on oil and gas transactions, including mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. Cheryl has experience drafting and negotiating purchase and sale agreements, farmout agreements, participation agreements, exploration agreements, joint development agreements, joint operating agreements, master services agreements, drilling contracts, gas gathering agreements, processing agreements, oil and gas leases, surface use agreements, and conveyancing instruments. Cheryl’s previous experience includes serving for over six years as general counsel of a $5B private equity oil and gas production company with domestic onshore operations in the Rockies, Permian, Mid-Continent, East Texas and Gulf Coast regions.