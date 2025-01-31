Cheryl Phillips
Cheryl’s practice focuses on oil and gas transactions, including mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. Cheryl has experience drafting and negotiating purchase and sale agreements, farmout agreements, participation agreements, exploration agreements, joint development agreements, joint operating agreements, master services agreements, drilling contracts, gas gathering agreements, processing agreements, oil and gas leases, surface use agreements, and conveyancing instruments. Cheryl’s previous experience includes serving for over six years as general counsel of a $5B private equity oil and gas production company with domestic onshore operations in the Rockies, Permian, Mid-Continent, East Texas and Gulf Coast regions.
- Represented fund manager in the formation of $1.5B fund focused on conventional onshore oil and gas producing properties; represented fund and its operating affiliate in connection with acquisitions, divestitures and operation of the fund’s properties (Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth)
- Represented private oil and gas company in joint venture to acquire and develop Utica shale acreage in Ohio
- Represented private oil and gas producer in sale of producing oil and gas properties in West Texas
- Represented private oil and gas company in acquisition of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana
- Represented private company in acquisition of conventional oil and natural gas assets in East Texas and North Louisiana
- Represented private company in formation of a joint venture to develop conventional oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas and the Cotton Valley area of East Texas and Louisiana
- Represented public oil and gas company in sale of operated and non-operated oil and gas assets in East Texas and Louisiana
- Represented private oil and gas company in acquisition of producing oil and gas properties located in South Texas
- Represented private oil and gas company in Joint Development Agreement covering acreage in Roosevelt County, Montana
- Represented private company in divestitures of offshore Gulf of Mexico producing properties and associated facilities
- Represented publicly traded oil and gas company in acquisitions of undeveloped acres covering the Niobrara Formation in the DJ Basin in Wyoming and the Bakken Formation in the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana
- Represented buyer in acquisition of net profits overriding royalty interest in offshore Gulf of Mexico leases
- Represented private oil and gas company in sale of operated producing properties and undeveloped acreage in Roosevelt County, Montana
- Recommended for Energy Transactions: Oil and Gas, Legal 500 United States, 2023-2024
- Profiled as one of the leading Oil & Gas lawyers in the United States in Chambers USA, 2011-2012
- American Bar Association
- Houston Bar Association, Oil, Gas and Mineral Law Section
JD, University of Houston Law Center, magna cum laude, Houston Law Review, Research Editor, 1988-1989, Order of the Coif, Order of the Barons, 1989
BA, Rice University, 1985
Florida
Texas