Chloe is a member of the firm’s corporate team and focuses her practice on mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and general corporate law. She also assists clients with a variety of securities law matters.
While in law school, Chloe was a student attorney in Washington and Lee’s Immigrant Rights Clinic, where she served as the primary legal representative for non-citizen clients in immigration matters. On a pro bono basis, Chloe assists nonprofit organizations such as Human Rights First and the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project.
JD, Washington and Lee University School of Law, Washington and Lee Law Review, 2024
BA, University of Virginia, 2021
District of Columbia