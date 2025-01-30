Chloe is a member of the firm’s corporate team and focuses her practice on mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and general corporate law. She also assists clients with a variety of securities law matters.

While in law school, Chloe was a student attorney in Washington and Lee’s Immigrant Rights Clinic, where she served as the primary legal representative for non-citizen clients in immigration matters. On a pro bono basis, Chloe assists nonprofit organizations such as Human Rights First and the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project.