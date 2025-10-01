Chris Nash is an asset finance lawyer focusing on commercial and business aviation, shipping, equipment financing and leasing, receivables financing, defence, and energy assets. He acts for banks, asset financiers, private credit institutions, leasing companies, sponsors, airlines, business jet operators, ship owners, high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), and family offices, and advises on a variety of structures and products including finance leases, operating leases, hire-purchase agreements, bilateral and syndicated lending facilities, receivables funding structures, and Islamic finance.

Chris is recognized as a leader in Transport Finance and Leasing by Legal 500 UK, with clients noting that he is “responsive and has a great wealth of experience and knowledge,” and that he is “quick to respond and find solutions that are acceptable to both the bank and client.”