Overview

Christian focuses his practice on commercial real estate transactions, assisting investors, owners, developers and lenders with their real estate needs around the country. He has experience with a variety of asset classes, including industrial, office, retail, multifamily and hospitality properties, involving acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures, financings, development and leasing of commercial real estate.

Education

JD, Emory University School of Law, 2024

BA, University of Massachusetts, cum laude, 2020

Admissions

Texas

