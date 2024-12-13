Christian Pugaczewski
Christian’s practice focuses on the development and structuring of financial products and the documentation of complex over-the-counter (OTC) derivative transactions. He advises funds, banks, and other financial market participants in the development and structuring of financial products, and the documentation of OTC derivative transactions across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, commodities, and currencies. Christian represents banks and corporate clients in relation to equity forwards, accelerated share buy-backs, capped calls related to convertible bond offerings, over-the-counter electricity derivatives, credit risk transfers, as well as all prime brokerage products.
His experience includes the negotiation of all trading documentation, including, among others, ISDAs, repurchase agreements, listed futures, prime brokerage agreements, and the OTC cleared addendum. Christian also advises his clients regarding regulatory developments, most commonly in relation to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, and the related regulations promulgated by the Commodities Futures Trade Commission, and Securities Exchange Commission.
Recognized as a Leader in Derivatives, USA-Nationwide, Chambers Global, 2021-2024
- Recognized as a Leader in Derivatives, USA-Nationwide, Chambers USA, 2023
Education
JD, Boston University School of Law, 2004
BS, Old Dominion University, 2001
Admissions
New York