With prior experience as an associate on a mergers and acquisitions team, Christina has represented public and private companies as well as strategic, private equity buyers and sellers in a variety of business transactions, including corporate formation, mergers and acquisitions and securities offerings. With this experience, Christina brings a distinct skillset to her practice, allowing her to adeptly advise clients on how commercial contracts and outsourcing arrangements may intersect with other important aspects of their businesses.

Prior to joining Hunton, Christina served as a Summer Clerk for the US Attorney’s Office for the Alexandria Division of the Eastern District of Virginia.