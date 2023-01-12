Christina C. Edwards
Overview
Christina is a trusted counsel to clients on all aspects of outsourcing and technology matters, including commercial contracting agreements, software licensing issues and managing high-volume transactions. As a member of the global technology, outsourcing and privacy team, Christina assists clients with preparing and negotiating information technology and business processing transactions, as well as drafting commercial contracts, licensing and technology agreements. She has experience working on a broad range of cutting-edge technology matters.
With prior experience as an associate on a mergers and acquisitions team, Christina has represented public and private companies as well as strategic, private equity buyers and sellers in a variety of business transactions, including corporate formation, mergers and acquisitions and securities offerings. With this experience, Christina brings a distinct skillset to her practice, allowing her to adeptly advise clients on how commercial contracts and outsourcing arrangements may intersect with other important aspects of their businesses.
Prior to joining Hunton, Christina served as a Summer Clerk for the US Attorney’s Office for the Alexandria Division of the Eastern District of Virginia.
Experience
- Represented one of the nation’s largest utilities in multiple IT outsourcing transactions, including application maintenance and support services, infrastructure services, network services and project services.
- Represented one of the largest not-for-profit healthcare systems in the US in the outsourcing of its revenue cycle management services.
- Represented a Fortune 500 manufacturing company in several outsourcing transactions with multiple service providers, including application support services, network services, procurement services, human resources services, and finance and accounting services.
- Ongoing representation of a Fortune 200 company in connection with the drafting and negotiation of its software and technology license agreements, maintenance and support agreements, confidentiality agreements and other commercial contracts.
- Represented an international professional association in the outsourcing of its technology support processes and development of its member portal.
- Drafting and negotiating various commercial contracts, including software and technology license agreements, maintenance and support agreements, master services agreements, and confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Leader in Outsourcing, USA-Nationwide, Chambers Global, 2025
- Recognized as a Rising Star for Outsourcing, Legal 500 United States, 2022-2024
- Recognized as a Leader in Outsourcing, USA-Nationwide, Chambers USA, 2023-2024
- Named One to Watch in Corporate Law and Technology Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
- Selected as a Rising Star for Technology Transactions, The Washington Post Magazine and Virginia & West Virginia Super Lawyers Magazine, 2023-2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Advisory Council, Greater Richmond SCAN (Stop Child Abuse Now), 2021-current
- Member, Board of Young Professionals, Greater Richmond SCAN (Stop Child Abuse Now), 2015-2021
- MENTOR Richmond, Class of XVIII and XIX, Greater Richmond Chamber of Commerce, 2017-2018
- Chair, Board of Young Professionals, Greater Richmond SCAN (Stop Child Abuse Now), 2017-2018
- Vice Chair, Board of Young Professionals, Greater Richmond SCAN (Stop Child Abuse Now), 2016-2017
- Member, Virginia Bar Association
- Member, Richmond Bar Association
Insights
Legal Updates
- 3 Minute ReadJanuary 12, 2023Legal Update
Publications
- January 3, 2023Publication
- December 7, 2022Publication
- February 11, 2022Publication
News
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 13, 2025News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 7 Minute ReadJune 12, 2024News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 25, 2024News
- 5 Minute ReadApril 1, 2024News
- April 1, 2024News
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 7 Minute ReadJune 8, 2023News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 28, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 28, 2023News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 9, 2022News
- 13 Minute ReadAugust 24, 2021News
Education
JD, University of Richmond School of Law, magna cum laude, Order of the Coif, 2014
BA, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, 2011
Admissions
Virginia