Christine is Deputy General Counsel for the Firm. Christine’s practice focuses on professional liability defense, internal investigations, non-party subpoena compliance, and ethical, policy, and related issues involving law firm management and the practice of law.

Christine’s legal career began in 1994 with a clerkship for the Hon. Andrew J. Kleinfeld of the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Before her appointment as the firm’s Deputy General Counsel, she litigated for clients in a wide variety of areas, including products liability, commercial litigation, intellectual property, franchise law, and antitrust. She has represented amicus curiae in two briefs to the US Supreme Court and has represented clients in appeals before the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, the Supreme Court of Virginia, and other federal and state appellate courts. Along with the Hon. John Charles Thomas, a former Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia, she is co-author of a chapter on Virginia appellate procedure for the “Appellate Practice Compendium” published by the American Bar Association in August 2012.

Christine’s pro bono work includes obtaining asylum for a woman who was subject to persecution in her native Liberia. Prior to joining the firm, Christine held a managerial position at, and provided in-house legal advice to, a well-known public policy research organization with a focus on civil liberties and free enterprise.