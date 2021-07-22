Christopher J. Dufek
Overview
Chris is a partner in the firm’s antitrust and consumer protection practice in Washington, DC. He is a seasoned litigator who represents clients in complex commercial and class action litigation as both plaintiffs and defendants in matters concerning antitrust and consumer protection laws, cybersecurity, fraud, and contractual disputes. Chris has experience litigating in numerous industries, including healthcare, retail and consumer products, technology, financial services, and transportation, among others.
Chris also works closely with clients to counsel them on compliance and consequential business decisions pertaining to antitrust and consumer protection laws, healthcare and prescription drug regulations, cybersecurity, and commercial contracts.
Experience
- Defended clients in the retail and healthcare industries against federal antitrust class actions bringing claims of price fixing, market allocation, and/or monopolization.
- Represented clients in the healthcare and retail industries as plaintiffs in federal antitrust matters bringing claims of price fixing, market allocation, and monopolization through bundled discounting and exclusive contracting against competitors and/or suppliers.
- Represented retail pharmacy in a series of class actions filed across the country by consumers and managed care providers pertaining to prescription drug pricing.
- Represented retail companies in data breach putative class actions and regulatory investigations.
- Represented clients with emerging technologies and contract negotiations in the prescription drug industry.
- Represented clients in the rail industry in commercial disputes over rail service, contracts, and property rights.
- Represented third parties in connection with FTC and DOJ antitrust investigations.
- Counsel for a class of healthcare networks, schools, and restaurants that achieved one of the largest RICO settlements against a major US food distributor and its former foreign parent company.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
Named to the “40 & Under List,” Benchmark Litigation, 2024
- Named One to Watch in Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions - Defendants, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
Education
JD, Georgetown University Law Center, 2013
BA, Yale University, 2007
Admissions
District of Columbia
Pennsylvania