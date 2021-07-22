Chris is a partner in the firm’s antitrust and consumer protection practice in Washington, DC. He is a seasoned litigator who represents clients in complex commercial and class action litigation as both plaintiffs and defendants in matters concerning antitrust and consumer protection laws, cybersecurity, fraud, and contractual disputes. Chris has experience litigating in numerous industries, including healthcare, retail and consumer products, technology, financial services, and transportation, among others.

Chris also works closely with clients to counsel them on compliance and consequential business decisions pertaining to antitrust and consumer protection laws, healthcare and prescription drug regulations, cybersecurity, and commercial contracts.