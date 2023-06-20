Christopher serves as Counsel on the Firm’s Capital Finance & Real Estate Team, and is based out of the Firm’s Los Angeles office. He primarily focuses his practice on the representation of large industrial operators in the manufacturing and energy industries with respect to their acquisition, disposition, leasing, and financing of real estate assets (as well as counseling them on various regulatory and compliance matters related to their operations). His unique specializations include tenant-side industrial leasing, negotiating contracts with Federally-recognized Indian Tribes, and the purchase and sale of California water rights (as well as “wet water” under water supply agreements).

In addition to his extensive experience advising operators, Christopher also maintains an active real estate finance practice. This includes the negotiation and documentation of joint venture transactions on behalf of capital partners in the preferred equity space, as well as the representation of lenders in making loans secured by real property.

With over a decade of practice in Southern California, Christopher advises clients on a variety of California state and local law issues, including questions arising under the California Commercial Code (UCC), the California Corporations Code, and the California Revenue and Taxation Code. Among other things, this includes advising clients on deal structuring (as well as post-closing compliance) with respect to California property tax and documentary transfer tax issues.