Christopher W. Hasbrouck
Overview
Christopher serves as Counsel on the Firm’s Capital Finance & Real Estate Team, and is based out of the Firm’s Los Angeles office. He primarily focuses his practice on the representation of large industrial operators in the manufacturing and energy industries with respect to their acquisition, disposition, leasing, and financing of real estate assets (as well as counseling them on various regulatory and compliance matters related to their operations). His unique specializations include tenant-side industrial leasing, negotiating contracts with Federally-recognized Indian Tribes, and the purchase and sale of California water rights (as well as “wet water” under water supply agreements).
In addition to his extensive experience advising operators, Christopher also maintains an active real estate finance practice. This includes the negotiation and documentation of joint venture transactions on behalf of capital partners in the preferred equity space, as well as the representation of lenders in making loans secured by real property.
With over a decade of practice in Southern California, Christopher advises clients on a variety of California state and local law issues, including questions arising under the California Commercial Code (UCC), the California Corporations Code, and the California Revenue and Taxation Code. Among other things, this includes advising clients on deal structuring (as well as post-closing compliance) with respect to California property tax and documentary transfer tax issues.
Experience
Representative Experience (Operators)
- Representation of national beverage bottler in connection with its 15-year lease and development of 400,000 SF manufacturing facility in Arizona
- Representation of regional textile manufacturer in connection with its acquisition of a $10 million warehouse facility in Southern California
- Representation of national beverage bottler in connection with its disposition of a decommissioned $30 million manufacturing facility in Northern California
- Representation of national meat packer with respect to the acquisition of a portfolio of operating industrial real estate assets throughout California in connection with its $150 million acquisition of a competitor
- Representation of international mining company in connection with its proposed 50-year ground lease and development of an industrial shipping terminal at a major state port in Northern California
- Representation of national beverage bottler in connection with its application for a Federal right-of-way permit for a 5-mile spring water pipeline over Federal land in Southern California
- Representation of oil and gas major in connection with its proposed decommissioning of a 20-mile petroleum pipeline over private land in Southern California
- Representation of national golf course operator in connection with transfer of water rights related to operation of golf course in Northern California
- Representation of national infrastructure developer in connection with acquisition of private easement interests for multi-state fiber optic cable route throughout the Northwest
- Representation of international heavy industrial manufacturer in construction and development of 450,000 SF manufacturing facility in the Mid-Atlantic Region
Representative Experience (Real Estate Finance)
- Representation of large state-wide electrical utility in connection with its financing of over $10 billion in electrical transmission assets throughout California
- Representation of national multifamily housing developer in connection with its 70-year ground lease and development of a mixed-use project, comprised of 2,000 multifamily housing units and 100,000 SF of retail space, in Northern California
- Representation of regional debt fund in connection with its preferred equity investments in several multi-family housing developments throughout Texas and the Southeast
- Representation of national investment manager in connection with making a $12 million development loan for a single family residential housing development in North Carolina
- Representation of national life insurance company in connection with making a $150 million permanent financing loan secured by a portfolio of industrial facilities throughout the Northeast
Representative Experience (California State & Local Law)
- Representation of national hotel REIT in connection with structuring of $100 million portfolio transaction with respect to California property tax and documentary transfer tax issues
- Representation of national theme park chain in connection with advising on California documentary transfer tax compliance issues arising out of multi-state merger transaction
- Representation of large state-wide utility in connection with advising on California corporate issues with respect to directors, committees, and distributions
- Representation of national financial institution in connection with advising on California corporate issues with respect to nonprofit unincorporated associations
- Representation of national multifamily housing developer in connection with advising on California broker licensing issues
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for Real Estate Law (2021-2022, 2024) and Land Use and Zoning Law (2024)
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, California Bar Association (Real Estate Section)
- Member, Federalist Society
Insights
Legal Updates
- 4 Minute ReadJune 20, 2023Legal Update
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 6, 2023News
Blog Posts
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law ResourceCo-author
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
News
- 2 Minute ReadNovember 12, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 5, 2024News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 1 Minute ReadFebruary 28, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 15, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 29, 2023News
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 5, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 1, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 30, 2023News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 10, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 3, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadFebruary 18, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadNovember 15, 2021News
- 13 Minute ReadAugust 24, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2014News
Education
JD, University of Southern California Gould School of Law, 2013
BA, Claremont McKenna College, 2008
Admissions
California