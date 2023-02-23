Chris’s practice focuses on municipal bond finance, with emphasis in the areas of federal securities and tax law as well as state and local government law. His representations include serving as bond counsel, disclosure counsel and issuer’s counsel to numerous state, regional and local government entities as well as educational, senior living, cultural and other 501(c)(3) nonprofit entities. He has also represented financial and investment banking institutions as lender’s counsel and underwriter’s counsel for public finance transactions. During the course of providing such representations for almost 30 years, Chris has gained extensive experience with a broad array of financing structures and techniques and a variety of security structures, including not only traditional general obligation, utility revenue, lease revenue and other “subject-to-appropriation” financings but also special assessment, tax increment and other project-based financings.