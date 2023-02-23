Christopher G. Kulp
Overview
Chris’s practice focuses on municipal bond finance, with emphasis in the areas of federal securities and tax law as well as state and local government law. His representations include serving as bond counsel, disclosure counsel and issuer’s counsel to numerous state, regional and local government entities as well as educational, senior living, cultural and other 501(c)(3) nonprofit entities. He has also represented financial and investment banking institutions as lender’s counsel and underwriter’s counsel for public finance transactions. During the course of providing such representations for almost 30 years, Chris has gained extensive experience with a broad array of financing structures and techniques and a variety of security structures, including not only traditional general obligation, utility revenue, lease revenue and other “subject-to-appropriation” financings but also special assessment, tax increment and other project-based financings.
Experience
- Assisted issuers in financing broad array of projects, including water and wastewater facilities, schools, universities, court facilities, parking facilities, public buildings and senior living communities.
- Served in bond counsel and underwriter’s counsel roles on community development authority financings to provide public infrastructure in support of residential, commercial and retail developments.
- Represented multi-jurisdictional authorities financing various public facilities, such as utility systems, convention centers and regional jails.
- Worked on public/private financings to facilitate construction of school facilities, transportation improvements, and an outdoor arena, hotel and conference center.
- Assisted 501(c)(3) nonprofit entities navigate taxable/tax-exempt forward refunding structures, as well as transition from LIBOR-based loans to an alternative variable rate index.
- Served as bond counsel on the first Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loan closed in Virginia.
- Worked with issuers as well as underwriters on implementing newer bond structures, such as “Build America Bonds,” qualified school construction bonds, and recovery zone economic development bonds.
- Represented numerous issuers in financings through the various programs administered by the Virginia Resources Authority and the Virginia Public School Authority.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
Recognized as a Leader in Public Finance, Virginia, Chambers USA, 2024
- Listed in The Best Lawyers in America for Public Finance Law (2007-2024), Project Finance Law (2023-2024) and Securities/Capital Markets Law (2024)
- Listed in Virginia Super Lawyers for Bonds/Government Finance, 2010-2015
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, National Association of Bond Lawyers
- Member, Virginia Local Government Attorneys Association
- Member, Bond Club of Virginia
- Co-Chair, Virginia Bar Association-Young Lawyers Division Central Virginia Pro Bono Hotline
- Fellow, American College of Bond Counsel
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
- Fall 2016EventSpeakerThe Bonds Have Been Issued, Now What? Practical Suggestions on Post-Issuance Compliance and Navigating an IRS Audit, Governor’s Infrastructure Financing Conference sponsored by Virginia Resources Authority
- Fall 2014EventSpeakerMunicipal Bond Regulation – Navigating the New Municipal Advisor Rule and the SEC’s MCDC Initiative, Virginia Government Finance Officers Association
- Fall 2014EventSpeakerIdentifying Uses for Unspent Bond Proceeds, Virginia State Non-Arbitrage Program ("SNAP“)
- Fall 2014EventSpeakerNavigating Through Post-Issuance Responsibilities and an IRS Audit: The Winchester Experience, Governor’s Infrastructure Financing Conference sponsored by Virginia Resources Authority
- Spring 2014EventSpeakerFast Break to Financing Fundamentals – Public Finance Basics for Cities, Counties and Towns, Virginia Local Government Attorneys Association
- Spring 2012, Fall 2013EventSpeakerPost-Issuance Compliance, Virginia Resources Authority (Community Investment Workshop Series)
- Fall 2011EventSpeakerWhy Post-Issuance Compliance Matters in Tax-Exempt Bond Financings, Virginia Government Finance Officers Association
- Fall 2011EventSpeakerThe Contract Exception to Sovereign Immunity and the Public Finance Connection, Virginia Local Government Attorneys Association
- Fall 2009EventSpeakerAlternative Financing Mechanisms, Virginia Municipal League Annual Conference
- Fall 2009EventSpeakerPost Issuance Compliance - Staying Out of Trouble After the Bonds are Issued, Virginia Government Finance Officers Association
- Spring 2009EventSpeakerThe Stimulus Act of 2009: Structures, Strategies and Opportunities, Virginia Government Finance Officers Association
News
Education
JD, University of Richmond School of Law, Senior Notes & Comments Editor, University of Richmond Law Review, McNeill Honor Society, 1992
BA, History and Classics, University of Virginia, Echols Scholar, 1988
Admissions
Virginia