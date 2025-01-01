Chris is an asset finance lawyer focusing on commercial and business aviation, shipping, equipment financing and leasing, receivables financing, defence, and energy assets. He acts for banks, asset financiers, private credit institutions, leasing companies, sponsors, airlines, business jet operators, ship owners, high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), and family offices and advises on a variety of structures and products, including finance leases, operating leases, hire-purchase agreements, bilateral and syndicated lending facilities, receivables funding structures, and Islamic finance.