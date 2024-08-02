A highly regarded problem-solver, Chris represents businesses and their executives across a broad spectrum of industries, focusing his practice on the defense of complex employment litigation, high-stakes commercial lawsuits and providing timely and thoughtful advice to his clients. Recognized by the Boston Business Journal as a “40 Under 40” honoree, as a “Top Lawyer Under 40” by the Hispanic National Bar Association, and by Super Lawyers every year since 2013, Chris represents a broad range of corporate clients in federal and state courts, arbitration, and before administrative agencies.

Chris regularly prosecutes and defends business disputes, including in the areas of business torts, breaches of contracts, trade secret litigation and restrictive covenant agreements.

Chris’s practice has an additional focus on employment and and labor matters, particularly in the defense of class and collective actions; wage and hour issues; matters involving race, sex, age, disability, and pregnancy discrimination; wrongful termination; ERISA; RICO; and various state law claims, including wage and discrimination claims under the Massachusetts General Laws.

Chris has represented and advised clients across the country, including in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas and Vermont.

One of Chris’s recent representations included a trademark infringement lawsuit against the former Cleveland Indians baseball franchise, for which Chris was frequently sought after by major sports media outlets for commentary.