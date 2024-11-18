Claire Andress
Associate
Overview
Claire focuses her practice on capital markets transactions, securities law reporting and disclosures, corporate governance, and general corporate law. She advises public companies on SEC filings, compliance with SEC reporting obligations, and related corporate governance and securities matters.
While at the University of Richmond School of Law, Claire was a member of the McNeill Law Society and University of Richmond Law Review.
Education
JD, University of Richmond School of Law, magna cum laude, 2024
BA, English and Spanish, University of Virginia, 2021
Admissions
Virginia
Languages
- Spanish