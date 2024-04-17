Overview

Clare has experience in an array of regulatory matters related to transportation and energy industry project permitting, construction, recordkeeping and regulatory compliance. She has assisted a diverse set of clients—from pipeline developers to public transportation authorities—to understand the implications of regulatory, statutory, and permitting requirements for the delivery of infrastructure projects. She is well-versed in a broad spectrum of environmental and transportation regulatory programs and frequently works with clients in interfacing with federal  oversight agencies, including PHMSA, FERC, EPA, FHWA, FTA, and their state counterparts.

Clare is a regular contributor to the firm’s Nickel Report blog

Experience

  • Broad experience in administrative and environmental law, including project construction, permitting, NEPA environmental review, and regulatory compliance counseling on air, water, endangered species, and waste issues.
  • Advises on regulatory strategy for delivery of public-private partnership (P3) transportation, telecommunications and infrastructure projects.
  • Assists in the defense of citizen suits brought under the Endangered Species Act, Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, and Clean Water Act.
  • Advises on mobile and stationary source Clean Air Act compliance.
  • Rulemaking advocacy before EPA, including for the Risk Management Program requirements, as well as Title V and New Source Review permitting.
  • Rulemaking advocacy and enforcement defense before PHMSA.
  • Counsels pipeline companies on construction and expansion projects, including FERC Certificate process for natural gas pipelines, and other authorizations required under federal and state transportation, environmental, and natural resource laws.
  • Advises clients on all phases of incident response--including proactive contingency planning, compliance with release reporting and other post-incident requirements, handling agency investigations, and addressing environmental liability and remediation obligations.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recommended for Environment: Litigation (2020-2024) and Environment: Regulatory (2020-2024), Legal 500 United States
  • Recognized as a Leader in Environment, California, Chambers USA, 2021-2024
  • Named One to Watch in Environmental Law and Litigation - Environmental, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
  • Recognized as 2021 Environmental Group of the Year, Law360, January 2022
  • 2021 Chambers USA Environment Law Firm of the Year
  • Leadership Council on Legal Diversity, 2020 Fellow
  • Chair, Bar Association of San Francisco, Barristers Environmental, Land Use, and Real Estate Section, 2020
  • Co-chair, American Bar Association, Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources Air Quality Committee, 2020-21
  • Best Paper Award Recipient, American Bar Association, Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources 27th Fall Conference, 2019
  • Chambers USA Environment Law Firm of the Year, 2017
  • E. Randolph Williams Award for Outstanding Pro Bono Service, 2014-2015

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, American Bar Association, Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources
  • Member, Bar Association of San Francisco
  • Member, State Bar of Georgia, Environmental and Administrative Law Sections

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

  • April 17, 2024
    Event
    Speaker
    Sustainability and ESG Webinar Series: Climate Disclosures and Sustainability Reporting
  • April 14, 2023
    Event
    Panelist
    “Climate Change and Water Resources,” American Law Institute
  • September 21-23, 2022
    Event
    Moderator
    “Put Your Next Foot Forward: Next Generation Technologies and Innovations,” American Bar Association: Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources, 30th Fall Conference
  • April 7, 2022
    Event
    Speaker
    Energy infrastructure projects in the United States: Who decides and on what basis?, Tulane Center for Energy Law, 2022 Energy Law Conference
  • January 19, 2021
    Event
    Speaker
    What to Expect in a Biden-Harris Administration on Environmental, Health, and Safety Issues
  • December 2020
    Event
    Speaker
    The Biden Administration: Environmental, Health and Safety Priorities, and Implications
  • July 30, 2020
    Event
    Moderator
    “Environmental Crisis Management and Incident Response,” Bar Association of San Francisco
  • July 2020
    Event
    Panelist
    “Title V Implementation – Issues and Challenges,” Air & Waste Management Association 113th Annual Conference
  • December 6, 2018
    Event
    Moderator
    “Recent Developments in Climate Change Litigation,” Bar Association of San Francisco
  • June 21, 2018
    Event
    Panelist
    “Careers and Trends in Environmental Law,” Hunton Andrews Kurth and Environmental Law Institute Summer Speaker Series, San Francisco, CA
  • September 16, 2016
    Event
    Speaker
    Legal Ethics: Emerging Issues for the Pipeline Industry, AOPL Annual Business Conference, Chicago, Illinois

Publications

Blog Posts

News

Education

JD, University of Georgia School of Law, summa cum laude, Order of the Coif, Executive Symposium Editor, Georgia Law Review, 2013

MA, Literature, University of Georgia, 2004

BA, University of Virginia, 1996

Admissions

Georgia

California

Jump to Page