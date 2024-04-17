Clare has experience in an array of regulatory matters related to transportation and energy industry project permitting, construction, recordkeeping and regulatory compliance. She has assisted a diverse set of clients—from pipeline developers to public transportation authorities—to understand the implications of regulatory, statutory, and permitting requirements for the delivery of infrastructure projects. She is well-versed in a broad spectrum of environmental and transportation regulatory programs and frequently works with clients in interfacing with federal oversight agencies, including PHMSA, FERC, EPA, FHWA, FTA, and their state counterparts.

Clare is a regular contributor to the firm’s Nickel Report blog.