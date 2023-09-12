Claudia maintains an active pro bono practice, servicing clients across various industries. She has experience in a wide array of subject areas, ranging from asylum casework to assisting nonprofits with corporate governance matters.

Prior to joining the firm, Claudia served as a certified Mediator in the State of California, working with small claims court litigants through her law school’s mediation clinic. In law school, she also served as Editor-in-Chief of the Southern California Interdisciplinary Law Journal, Volume 29.