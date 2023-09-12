Claudia H. Fendian
Overview
Claudia’s practice focuses on asset securitization, structured finance and other corporate finance transactions. She represents a diverse range of clients, including issuers, underwriters, lenders, mortgage servicers and other market participants in a variety of complex structured finance transactions, with an emphasis on mortgage and asset-backed securitization transactions. Her practice spans a wide breadth of asset classes, including mortgage servicing rights (including excess spread and advance financing) and residential mortgage-backed securities, among others. She also has experience with both term and revolving financing structures
Claudia maintains an active pro bono practice, servicing clients across various industries. She has experience in a wide array of subject areas, ranging from asylum casework to assisting nonprofits with corporate governance matters.
Prior to joining the firm, Claudia served as a certified Mediator in the State of California, working with small claims court litigants through her law school’s mediation clinic. In law school, she also served as Editor-in-Chief of the Southern California Interdisciplinary Law Journal, Volume 29.
Experience
- Served as issuer’s and initial purchaser’s counsel to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (together, “J.P. Morgan”) in connection with the development and execution of a securitization program involving the issuance of $186.4 million in securities backed by a fixed pool of participation interests in home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) originated by third parties.
- Counsel to both sponsor and underwriter in major monthly RMBS securitization program.
- Counsel to investment bank in recurring underwritings and revolving investments in agency mortgage servicing rights facilitated through both master trust structures and direct financing arrangements.
- Counsel to mortgage loan originators advising on securitization disclosures, indemnification matters, and agreements.
- Counsel to servicer in cyclical servicing transfer arrangements.
Education
JD, University of Southern California Gould School of Law, 2020
BA, Communication Studies, Northwestern University, cum laude, 2017
Admissions
New York
New Jersey
Languages
- Armenian
- Bulgarian
- English
- French