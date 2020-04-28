Clay has experience serving as bond counsel, underwriter's counsel and bank counsel in tax-exempt financings for cities, counties, school districts, charter schools, junior college districts, special utility districts and nonprofit corporations. Clay advises clients on various financing structures and techniques, including general obligation financings, utility revenue financings, lease revenue financings, conduit financings, special assessment financings and tax credit bonds. Clay also advises governmental clients on general public law matters, including elections, open government and economic development. Before entering private practice, Clay served as an Assistant Attorney General in the Public Finance Division of the Office of the Attorney General of the State of Texas.