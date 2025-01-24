Conor represents clients from a variety of industries in all aspects of their commercial real estate transactions. As the leader of the Houston real estate practice at Hunton Andrews Kurth, he partners with clients as a trusted advisor, often acting as in-house counsel to help them navigate every facet of the transaction and work toward a positive outcome. This comprehensive coverage includes assisting with complex portfolio transactions, joint ventures, secured lending transactions, asset management, acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, construction and development, and more. Conor routinely counsels buyers, sellers, developers, owners, investors, borrowers and lenders in connection with their real estate assets, including industrial, warehouse, data center, office, retail, multifamily and mixed-use properties.