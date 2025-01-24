Conor Shary
Overview
Conor represents clients from a variety of industries in all aspects of their commercial real estate transactions. As the leader of the Houston real estate practice at Hunton Andrews Kurth, he partners with clients as a trusted advisor, often acting as in-house counsel to help them navigate every facet of the transaction and work toward a positive outcome. This comprehensive coverage includes assisting with complex portfolio transactions, joint ventures, secured lending transactions, asset management, acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, construction and development, and more. Conor routinely counsels buyers, sellers, developers, owners, investors, borrowers and lenders in connection with their real estate assets, including industrial, warehouse, data center, office, retail, multifamily and mixed-use properties.
Experience
- Represented a real estate company in the development of a data center campus in Prince William County, Virginia, including construction financings for the development of 144MW of data centers leased to a single hyperscale end user.
- Represented a real estate company in several portfolio financings totaling more than $2.0 billion over a two year period with respect to fulfillment facilities, robotic sortation centers under construction, and last mile facilities throughout the country.
- Represented a commercial real estate developer in the joint venture, development and financing of a 21 story Class A office tower in Bellevue, Washington, with third party neighboring retail development as a single site.
- Represented a real estate company in the initial acquisition, financing and development of a 12 property industrial warehouse portfolio in the Midwest, and subsequent $90 million recapitalization with a new institutional partner.
- Represented a real estate company in the financing for the construction and development of a 17 site portfolio of renewable compressed natural gas fueling stations.
- Represented a commercial real estate developer in the acquisition of the lessee’s interest in certain ground leases in the CBD of Denver, development of a 600,000 square foot office building and related $190 million financing.
- Represented a commercial real estate developer in the $168 million refinancing of a newly constructed 280 unit multi-family complex in Manhattan.
- Represented a real estate company in the financing of a portfolio of 33 retail centers throughout Texas.
- Represented a boutique real estate firm with a CMBS loan secured by various properties in Houston, Texas, including bars, office-space, parking lots and a warehouse of collector cars.
- Represented a real estate private equity firm in a $100 million revolving credit facility.
- Represented a privately-held exploration and production company in a $1.0 billion reserve based credit facility.
- Represented one of the world’s largest producers of natural soda ash in a $225 million unsecured credit facility.
- Represented a commercial real estate developer in a $32 million refinancing of a newly constructed multi-family complex in Houston, Texas.
- Represented the lender in its financing of an acquisition of the assets of a party rentals company. The transaction consisted of a $29 million term and revolver loan to finance the acquisition and additional working capital needs of the acquirer.
- Represented an international restaurant and entertainment operator in its acquisition and development of a $600 million hotel and casino resort under construction in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and related $575 million credit facility.
- Represented the administrative agent in a $160 million term and revolver loan to finance the acquisition and development of skilled nursing facilities throughout Texas.
- Represented the owner of one of the largest interstate pipeline systems in the country in a $150 million secured credit facility.
- Represented an oil and gas company in its purchase of a terminalling business, an assured dealer (gas station) business, and related revolver and term financings.
- Represented the administrative agent in a $1.1 billion secured revolving credit facility for a privately-held company comprised of funeral homes, cemeteries, crematories and permanent memorialization properties.
- Represented the acquirer, a private oil and gas exploration and production company, in a $250 million senior secured credit facility.
- Represented a commercial real estate developer in multiple joint ventures to acquire and develop mixed-use office and retail properties in the greater Houston area, including financings associated therewith.
- Represented the lender in numerous term loans related to newly acquired multi-family complexes and office buildings in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia and Texas.
- Represented a Houston-based developer in site acquisition, financing, construction and management of multiple assisted living facilities throughout Texas.
- Represented a healthcare provider in the acquisition of an acute care hospital and medical office building on a 12 acre site in Sugar Land, Texas.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Real Estate, Legal 500 United States, 2024
- Named a Best Lawyer in Real Estate Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Houston Bar Association
Education
JD, Harvard Law School, 2011
MS, Professional Accounting, The University of Texas at Austin, 2008
BA, Business Administration, The University of Texas at Austin, with high honors, 2008
Admissions
Texas