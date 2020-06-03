Courtney is co-lead of the firm’s Capital Markets practice group, having advised clients in securities-related transactions with an aggregate value in excess of $100 billion. Courtney is a trusted advisor to her clients, representing Fortune 10, Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies across a broad range of industries in connection with their capital markets, M&A and general corporate matters.

As a seasoned capital markets attorney, Courtney advises corporations, investment banks and private equity firms on all forms of capital-raising transactions. Her practice includes registered offerings and private placements of debt securities, including green bonds, tender offers, exchange offers and commercial paper (CP) programs; registered offerings of equity securities, including initial public offerings (IPOs), at-the-market (ATM) offering programs, secondary offerings, preferred stock offerings, bought deals and registered directs; and private investments, including PIPEs and private equity investments.