Courtney Cochran Butler
Overview
Courtney is co-lead of the firm’s Capital Markets practice group, having advised clients in securities-related transactions with an aggregate value in excess of $100 billion. Courtney is a trusted advisor to her clients, representing Fortune 10, Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies across a broad range of industries in connection with their capital markets, M&A and general corporate matters.
As a seasoned capital markets attorney, Courtney advises corporations, investment banks and private equity firms on all forms of capital-raising transactions. Her practice includes registered offerings and private placements of debt securities, including green bonds, tender offers, exchange offers and commercial paper (CP) programs; registered offerings of equity securities, including initial public offerings (IPOs), at-the-market (ATM) offering programs, secondary offerings, preferred stock offerings, bought deals and registered directs; and private investments, including PIPEs and private equity investments.
Courtney also advises public and private companies in structuring a wide array of strategic transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, complex joint ventures and corporate restructurings. A cornerstone of her practice also includes working hand-in-hand with public companies and their boards of directors on a variety of general corporate matters, including Exchange Act reporting, proxy and shareholder matters, NYSE and Nasdaq listing and compliance matters, insider trading, ESG disclosures, SEC compliance matters, including Regulation FD, Section 16 and Rule 144, and corporate governance matters.
In addition to her extensive experience working with clients across the energy sector, Courtney has also had the pleasure of representing an impressive list of companies across a variety of industries, including retail and consumer products, electrical, banking, mining, distribution, technology and air transportation.
Experience
Equity Capital Markets Transactions
- Represented a syndicate of agents in the commencement of at-the-market offering program of up to 60,000,000 shares of common stock for the largest primary silver producer in the U.S. and the oldest NYSE-listed precious metals mining company in North America.
- Representation of a midstream MLP in its private placement of common units representing limited partner interests
- Representation of a vertically integrated energy business in its offering of 7,400,000 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units
- Representation of the underwriters in a $120 million public offering of common stock by an E&P company
- Representation of the sales agents in a $500 million ATM program by a midstream MLP
- Representation of the investors in a $243 million PIPE by a midstream MLP
- Representation of the underwriters in a $150 million offering of common units by a midstream MLP
- Representation of a midstream MLP in a $150 million ATM program
- Representation of the underwriters in a $140 million offering of common units by a midstream MLP
- Representation of the underwriters in a $540 million offering of common units by a midstream MLP
- Representation of the underwriters in a $227 million offering of common units by a midstream MLP
- Representation of a diversified midstream MLP in a $240 million PIPE
- Representation of the underwriters in a $521 million offering of common units by a midstream MLP
- Representation of the underwriters in a $380 million offering of common stock by an E&P company
- Representation of a midstream MLP in a $159 million offering of its common units
- Representation of the underwriters in a $435 million IPO by a midstream MLP
- Representation as special MLP counsel to the underwriters in a $347 million secondary offering of common units in a nitrogen fertilizer MLP
- Representation of the managers in a $300 million ATM program by a midstream MLP
- Representation of midstream MLP in a $59 million PIPE
- Representation of the underwriters in a $315 million offering of common units by a midstream MLP
- Representation of the underwriters in a $224 million offering of common units by an upstream MLP
- Representation of the underwriters in a $291 million secondary offering of the common stock of an E&P company by its controlling stockholder
- Representation of a global supplier of artificial lift products and services in a $198 million offering of its common stock
- Representation of the placement agents in a $250 million registered direct offering of common units for a midstream MLP
- Representation of a crude oil gathering, transportation, storage, distribution and marketing MLP in its $140 million IPO
- Representation of the underwriters in a $450 million IPO by an independent exploration, development and production company
- Representation of the underwriters in a $300 million IPO by a pure-play nitrogen fertilizer MLP
- Representation of the underwriters in a $175.9 million offering of common units by a midstream MLP
- Representation of an E&P company in a $100 million offering of common stock
- Representation of the special committee of an E&P company in connection with its private placement of $500 million of convertible preferred stock to an affiliate
- Representation of the underwriters in a $345 million IPO by an upstream MLP
- Representation of the underwriters in a $1.135 billion IPO by a closed-end fund focused primarily on MLPs in the natural gas infrastructure sector
- Representation of an oil and natural gas production company in a $75 million equity offering
- Representation of an oil and natural gas production company in a $47 million equity offering
- Representation of an oil and natural gas production company in a $53 million equity offering
- Representation of the sales agents in an ATM program by a closed-end fund focused primarily on publicly-traded MLPs in the energy infrastructure sector
- Representation of a midstream MLP in a $143 million offering of common units
- Representation of the underwriters in an offering of common stock by a closed-end fund focused primarily on publicly-traded MLPs in the energy infrastructure sector
- Representation of the underwriters in a $340 million IPO by a midstream MLP
- Representation of the placement agents in a registered direct offering by a closed-end fund focused primarily on publicly-traded MLPs in the energy infrastructure sector
- Representation of the underwriters in a $176 million secondary offering of common units in a midstream MLP
- Representation of an LNG receiving and regasification terminal operator in its $326 million IPO
- Representation of a public GP in a $502 million secondary offering
- Representation of the underwriters in a $237.5 million IPO by an upstream/midstream MLP
- Representation of a midstream MLP in a $103 million offering of common units
Debt Capital Markets Transactions
- Representation of a leading world-wide retailer in its offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of notes, consisting of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.375% notes due 2029 and $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 2.950% notes due 2049.
- Representation of a Dow 30 company in its offering of $16 billion aggregate principal amount of its notes
- Representation of a Dow 30 company in connection with its tender offers for up to $5.0 billion aggregate purchase price of its U.S. Dollar and British Pound denominated debt securities
- Representation of a leading, world-wide retailer in connection with its offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of its Floating Rate notes due 2019, $1.2 billion aggregate principal amount of its 1.750% notes due 2019, $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of its 1.900% notes due 2020, $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of its 2.350% notes due 2022, $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 2.650% notes due 2024, and $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 3.625% notes due 2047
- Representation of a Dow 30 company in connection with its cash tender offer for up to $8.5 billion aggregate purchase price of its debt securities.
- Representation of a leading, worldwide retailer in connection with its offer and sale of ¥70 billion aggregate principal amount of its 0.183% notes due 2022, ¥40 billion aggregate principal amount of its 0.298% notes due 2024, and ¥60 billion aggregate principal amount of its 0.520% notes due 2027 in an SEC-registered, underwritten offering
- Representation of a midstream MLP in a $350 million 144A high yield notes offering and subsequent exchange offer
- Representation of the underwriters in a $600 million registered notes offering by a midstream MLP
- Representation of a midstream MLP in a $400 million 144A high yield notes offering and subsequent exchange offer
- Representation of the initial purchasers in a $450 million 144A high yield notes offering by a public E&P company
- Representation of the underwriters in an $800 million registered notes offering by a midstream MLP
- Representation of the underwriters in a $500 million registered notes offering by a midstream MLP
- Representation of the initial purchasers in a $200 million 144A high yield notes offering by an E&P company
- Representation of an E&P company in a cash tender offer for its convertible senior notes
- Representation of the initial purchasers in a $115 million 144A notes offering by a wholly-owned subsidiary of a publicly-traded midstream MLP
- Representation of an E&P company in a $200 million 144A high yield notes offering
- Representation of a crude oil refining and refined petroleum products wholesale marketing company in a $150 million registered notes offering
- Representation of a diversified oil and natural gas services supplier in a $173 million registered high yield notes offering
- Representation of a multinational oilfield service and technology company in a $1.25 billion registered notes offering
- Representation of an E&P company in an $800 million registered notes offering
- Representation of the owner and operator of an LNG receiving and regasification terminal in a $183.5 million 144A notes offering and subsequent exchange offer
- Representation of a multinational oilfield service and technology company in a $1.5 billion registered notes offering
- Representation of a multinational oilfield service and technology company in a $1.5 billion 144A notes offering and subsequent exchange offer
- Representation of an E&P company in a $500 million registered notes offering
- Representation of an E&P company in a $1.5 billion registered notes offering
- Representation of the owner and operator of an LNG receiving and regasification terminal in a $2.032 billion 144A notes offering and subsequent exchange offer
- Representation of the underwriters in a $175 million registered notes offering by a midstream MLP
Private Equity Transactions
- Representation of a diversified midstream MLP in the sale of $200 million of preferred equity and warrants
- Representation of the investor in the purchase of preferred equity in a wholesale distributor of motor fuels
- Representation of a diversified midstream MLP in a proposed sale of convertible debt securities
- Representation of an upstream MLP in the sale of $350 million of preferred equity
- Representation of the investors in the purchase of preferred equity in a midstream infrastructure services company
- Representation of the investors in the purchase of $253 million of preferred equity in an E&P company
- Representation of the investor in the proposed purchase of $175 million of preferred equity in a midstream MLP
- Representation of the investors in the purchase of $500 million of convertible preferred equity in a midstream MLP
- Representation of the owner and operator of an LNG receiving and regasification terminal in a $250 million private-equity backed senior secured term loan
Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures
- Representation of a Dow 30 company in its formation of a strategic entertainment joint venture for the purpose of developing original, interactive content
- Representation of a privately held E&P company in a $525 million equity capital raise from private equity fund in connection with its acquisition of certain strategic upstream and midstream assets in the Anadarko Basin
- Representation of a midstream MLP in a dropdown of additional interests in midstream assets
- Representation of an E&P company in a $350 million joint venture with an energy infrastructure company
- Representation of a private-equity-backed power generation holding company in its acquisition of a cogeneration facility in Nevada
- Representation of an electrical infrastructure services provider in a public merger with an electrical and mechanical solutions provider
- Representation of a public E&P company in the acquisition of an entity that owns oil and natural gas properties located in Texas and Louisiana
- Representation of a private-equity-backed power generation holding company in its acquisition of three combined cycle natural gas fired generation and cogeneration projects located in Florida
- Representation of an electrical infrastructure services provider in its acquisition of assets from a provider of residential solar integration solutions
- Representation of a machining company in its acquisition by a producer and manufacturer of engineered, heavy metal sections
- Representation of a publicly-traded E&P company in a $125 million joint venture with a global investment firm
- Representation of the acquirer in a $3.9 billion public merger with an independent E&P company
- Representation of the acquirer in $280 million acquisition of an international bulk material handling and processing company
- Representation of a privately-held E&P company in a $400 million joint venture with a global investment firm
- Representation of a multinational oilfield service and technology company in its redomestication from Bermuda to Switzerland
- Representation of a Norwegian oilfield services provider in its acquisition of certain assets from a domestic offshore oil and natural gas equipment manufacturer
- Representation of a Norwegian oilfield services provider in its acquisition of a domestic plugging and abandonment company
- Representation of a private equity firm in the $432 million sale of a natural gas storage facility to a midstream MLP
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named a Notable Practitioner for Capital Markets: Debt, Capital Markets: Equity and Corporate and M&A, IFLR1000, 2024
- Recommended for Capital Markets - Equity Offerings (2017-2024), Capital Markets - Debt Offerings (2019-2024) and Capital Markets - High-Yield Debt Offerings (2020-2021, 2024), Legal 500 United States
- Selected as a Lawyer on the Rise by the Texas Lawyer (2018)
- Recognized as a Acritas Star for outstanding performance (2018)
- Recognized as a Texas Rising Star, Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters (published in Texas Monthly) (2015)
- Named a Top Lawyer in Houston, Houstonia Magazine (2016)
Insights
Legal Updates
- June 3, 2020Legal Update
- March 12, 2020Legal Update
- February 18, 2020Legal Update
- April 4, 2019Legal Update
- August 30, 2018Legal Update
- July 30, 2018Legal Update
- July 5, 2018Legal Update
- 8 Minute ReadFebruary 7, 2017Legal Update
- 7 Minute ReadAugust 5, 2016Legal Update
- 3 Minute ReadJune 23, 2016Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- April 3, 2024Event
- October 10, 2023EventPanelistHuntonAK Advantage Series – ESG CLE Webinar
- May 23, 2023EventModeratorTrends and Developments in CCUS Under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, and Its Role in Achieving a Low Carbon Energy Future, Energy Infrastructure Council’s Energy Infrastructure CEO & Investor Conference
- November 20, 2019Event
- September 26, 2017Event2nd Annual Executive Compensation Seminar, Preparing the Compensation Committee: The Fall Agenda
- January 12, 2017Event11th Annual Disclosure Seminar
Publications
- January 2020Publication
Blog Posts
- The Nickel Report
News
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 4, 2025News
- 4 Minute ReadNovember 11, 2024News
- 4 Minute ReadSeptember 18, 2024News
- 4 Minute ReadNews
- 7 Minute ReadJune 12, 2024News
- 4 Minute ReadApril 24, 2024News
- 3 Minute ReadJanuary 31, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 25, 2023News
- 4 Minute ReadJuly 24, 2023News
- 7 Minute ReadJune 8, 2023News
- 4 Minute ReadJanuary 25, 2023News
- 3 Minute ReadNovember 3, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 10, 2022News
- 4 Minute ReadJuly 25, 2022News
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 15, 2022News
- 3 Minute ReadAugust 6, 2021News
- June 24, 2021Media Mention
- 6 Minute ReadJune 10, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadFebruary 25, 2021News
- 3 Minute ReadJanuary 25, 2021News
- 3 Minute ReadAugust 6, 2020News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 12, 2020News
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 21, 2020News
- November 26, 2019Media Mention
- 3 Minute ReadOctober 18, 2019News
- 5 Minute ReadAugust 22, 2019News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2019News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 3, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadJuly 10, 2018News
- 4 Minute ReadJune 13, 2018News
- 5 Minute ReadJune 5, 2017News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 1, 2016News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 6, 2015News
- 10 Minute ReadDecember 2, 2013News
Education
JD, Tulane University Law School, cum laude, National Moot Court Team member, Certificate for Advanced Studies in Maritime Law, Tulane Maritime Law Journal, Senior Notes and Comments Editor, 2005
BBA, Marketing, The University of Texas, 2001
Admissions
Louisiana
Texas