Dalina is a business immigration attorney who counsels clients through complex US immigrant and nonimmigrant legal strategies. A member of the labor and employment team, Dalina provides legal advice on complicated immigration matters to companies across industries. She assists clients in filing individualized nonimmigrant visa applications and petitions related to the temporary employment of foreign nationals with a focus on H-1B, L-1, TN, and E-2 categories. She also supports clients on employment-based permanent residence applications, naturalization processes, and US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) interviews.