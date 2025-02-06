Dalina Callaghan
Associate
Overview
Dalina is a business immigration attorney who counsels clients through complex US immigrant and nonimmigrant legal strategies. A member of the labor and employment team, Dalina provides legal advice on complicated immigration matters to companies across industries. She assists clients in filing individualized nonimmigrant visa applications and petitions related to the temporary employment of foreign nationals with a focus on H-1B, L-1, TN, and E-2 categories. She also supports clients on employment-based permanent residence applications, naturalization processes, and US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) interviews.
Experience
- Provides customized client services and advice on nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1, TN, E-2, E-3, F-1, O, and B categories, and PERM-based permanent residency applications and petitions.
- Files applications for waiver of grounds of inadmissibility for clients who triggered the inadmissibility bars.
- Determines if clients are eligible to become US citizens and guides them through the process.
- Provides compliance guidance to clients regarding employment immigration issues involving I-9, E-Verify.
Affiliations
Professional
- American Immigration Attorneys Association (AILA)
- Member, DC Bar Association
- Member, Maryland State Bar Association
- CASA De Maryland Volunteer
Insights
Blog Posts
Education
JD, Thomas Jefferson School of Law
BS, The University of Texas at Austin
Admissions
District of Columbia
Maryland
Languages
- Albanian
- French
- Italian
- Spanish