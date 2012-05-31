Dan J. Jordanger
Senior Counsel
Overview
Through his nearly 30 years working with clients to protect their interests and mitigate their exposure to risk, Dan used his practical knowledge to advance development, manufacturing, transactional and remediation projects. Dan advised clients on natural resource, waste management and reporting obligations. He also managed PRP groups and members of groups at waste sites and during litigation, under waste cleanup laws. His clients included electric utilities, manufacturers, mining companies, equity investors, lenders and municipalities.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named Best Lawyer in Environmental Law, Litigation - Environmental and Natural Resources Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
- Recognized as a Leader in Environment, Virginia, Chambers USA, 2015-2023
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, American Bar Association, Sections of Environment, Energy, & Resources Law and Administrative Law & Regulatory Practice
- Member, Virginia State Bar, Environmental and Administrative Law Sections
- Member, Virginia Bar Association, Environmental and Administrative Law Sections
Co-author, Chapter on Virginia law in Matthew Bender's Environmental Law Practice Guide
Education
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, 1988
BA, The College of William & Mary, 1984
Admissions
Virginia