Dan advises and represents businesses facing complex employment law issues. As part of his litigation practice, Dan represents employers in state and federal courts in discrimination, harassment, and retaliation lawsuits, whistleblower claims, and wage and hour collective actions. He also has experience representing companies before state and federal administrative agencies, including the Florida Commission on Human Relations and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

To help clients avoid litigation, Dan regularly performs internal investigations and counsels executives and managers on best practices to ensure compliance with federal, state and local laws governing the workplace.

Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Dan worked at a national labor and employment law firm, where he represented employers exclusively.

While in law school, Dan taught a legal studies class to high school students and was also a published editor on the University of Miami Law Review.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Selected as a Rising Star for Defense, Florida Super Lawyers Magazine, 2024

  • Named One to Watch in Labor and Employment Law–Management and Litigation–Labor and Employment, The Best Lawyers in America, 2023-2024

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, Dade County Bar Association

Education

JD, University of Miami School of Law, cum laude, 2014

BA, University of Michigan, 2011

Admissions

Florida

