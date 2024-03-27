Daniel J. Butler
Overview
Dan advises and represents businesses facing complex employment law issues. As part of his litigation practice, Dan represents employers in state and federal courts in discrimination, harassment, and retaliation lawsuits, whistleblower claims, and wage and hour collective actions. He also has experience representing companies before state and federal administrative agencies, including the Florida Commission on Human Relations and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
To help clients avoid litigation, Dan regularly performs internal investigations and counsels executives and managers on best practices to ensure compliance with federal, state and local laws governing the workplace.
Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Dan worked at a national labor and employment law firm, where he represented employers exclusively.
While in law school, Dan taught a legal studies class to high school students and was also a published editor on the University of Miami Law Review.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
Selected as a Rising Star for Defense, Florida Super Lawyers Magazine, 2024
- Named One to Watch in Labor and Employment Law–Management and Litigation–Labor and Employment, The Best Lawyers in America, 2023-2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Dade County Bar Association
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
- October 18, 2023EventSpeakerWorkshop 1: Artificial Intelligence Infiltrates the Human Resource Department, ILG Swarm Conference
- August 2, 2023EventSpeakerArtificial Intelligence in the Human Resources Department: Legal Risks, NILG 2023 National Conference
- August 4, 2021EventPresenterWhistleblower Suits, 11th Annual South Florida's Premier Labor & Employment Law Conference
Publications
- October 13, 2023PublicationCo-authorAI in the Workplace: Are You Prepared?, SHRM
- October 2021PublicationCo-authorEmployers Beware: The EEOC Is Monitoring Use of Artificial Intelligence, Illinois State Bar Association, Labor & Employment Law, vol. 59 no. 2
- February 6, 2017PublicationCo-authorLack of Prejudice Results in Limited Sanction Against Defendant, National Law Review
- 2014PublicationAuthorAvoiding the First Amendment’s Crosshairs: Revisiting Precedents and Refining Arguments in Brown v. Entertainment Merchants Ass’n., 68 U. MIA. L. REV. 911
Blog Posts
News
- May 6, 2022Media MentionQuoted, As Luxury Starts to Embrace Crypto, Are Crypto Wages Coming Next?, US Market Today
Education
JD, University of Miami School of Law, cum laude, 2014
BA, University of Michigan, 2011
Admissions
Florida