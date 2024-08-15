Dan’s practice focuses on commercial real estate and those clients and industries for whom real estate is a key asset to be developed, acquired, conveyed, leveraged or otherwise utilized as either the backbone or a necessary component of achieving a desired business model. Dan has extensive experience managing the real estate needs of our clients across the country and around the globe, whether they be corporate owners in need of new manufacturing facilities or headquarters, technology companies and investors with the development of their new data centers, hospital systems in need of new bed towers or medical office buildings, REITs in need of new capital for growth, natural resource companies in need of additional reserves, or companies that simply need assistance in managing their own internal real estate portfolios.

Prior to joining the firm, Dan’s practice included specialized litigation involving land use, construction and other real estate-related matters. He is admitted to practice before the US Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals and the US District Courts for the Middle and Western Districts of Pennsylvania.