Overview

Dan’s practice focuses on commercial real estate and those clients and industries for whom real estate is a key asset to be developed, acquired, conveyed, leveraged or otherwise utilized as either the backbone or a necessary component of achieving a desired business model. Dan has extensive experience managing the real estate needs of our clients across the country and around the globe, whether they be corporate owners in need of new manufacturing facilities or headquarters, technology companies and investors with the development of their new data centers, hospital systems in need of new bed towers or medical office buildings, REITs in need of new capital for growth, natural resource companies in need of additional reserves, or companies that simply need assistance in managing their own internal real estate portfolios.

Prior to joining the firm, Dan’s practice included specialized litigation involving land use, construction and other real estate-related matters. He is admitted to practice before the US Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals and the US District Courts for the Middle and Western Districts of Pennsylvania.

Experience

  • Commercial Real Estate: Assists in the management of internal real estate portfolios for clients in the technology and digital infrastructure, manufacturing, hospitality, financial services, natural resource and health care sectors, executing the clients’ growth or contraction models, as the case may be, and advising on the development, leasing, and acquisition and disposition of real estate assets, often on a national footprint.
  • Commercial Real Estate: Represents publicly and privately held companies in the acquisition, disposition, relocation and development of R&D and secured data centers, corporate headquarters and manufacturing facilities, including the negotiation of state and local incentive packages related to the relocation, development and associated jobs creation.
  • Renewable Energy: Regularly advises developers, owners and lenders alike in connection with the development and financing of solar (rooftop and ground mounted applications), wind, biomass, geothermal, and waste-to-energy projects.
  • Natural Resources: Negotiates leases and other instruments related to the extraction of coal, coalbed methane, oil, natural gas, uranium, aggregates and other construction materials.
  • Health Care: Represents hospital systems and universities in the acquisition, development, construction and leasing of hospital facilities, bed towers, and medical office buildings.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recognized as a Leader in Real Estate, Southern Virginia, Chambers USA, 2005-2024 (Band 1 since 2010)
  • Recognized in Best Lawyers in America for Real Estate Law, 2010-2024
  • Recognized by Virginia Super Lawyers, 2009, 2012-2013
  • Listed in “Virginia’s Legal Elite,” Real Estate/Land Use, Virginia Business magazine, 2007, 2009-2012, 2014

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, Pennsylvania Bar Association
  • Member, Richmond Bar Association
  • Member, Virginia Bar Association

Education

JD, Duke University School of Law, 1994

BA, Messiah College, magna cum laude, 1991

Admissions

Pennsylvania

Virginia

