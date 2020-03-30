Mr. McCormick concentrates his practice in transactional work involving real estate, hospitality and hotel law, automotive, business and general contract law. His practice includes extensive experience with hotels, apartments, commercial and industrial projects and income producing properties of every variety, including joint ventures, acquisition, sale, automotive distributorships, management, property development, financing and leasing. He is involved in structuring complex, high profile transactions and investments throughout North America, Asia and Europe, including initial investment, capital funding, financing and asset management, with substantial experience in the hospitality business. His breadth of knowledge is broad and deep with particular experience in creating legal relationships among parties in a wide variety of subject areas.