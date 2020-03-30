Daniel E. McCormick
Overview
Mr. McCormick concentrates his practice in transactional work involving real estate, hospitality and hotel law, automotive, business and general contract law. His practice includes extensive experience with hotels, apartments, commercial and industrial projects and income producing properties of every variety, including joint ventures, acquisition, sale, automotive distributorships, management, property development, financing and leasing. He is involved in structuring complex, high profile transactions and investments throughout North America, Asia and Europe, including initial investment, capital funding, financing and asset management, with substantial experience in the hospitality business. His breadth of knowledge is broad and deep with particular experience in creating legal relationships among parties in a wide variety of subject areas.
Experience
- Served in counsel capacities for worldwide companies, supervising a wide range of activities, including transactions, litigation, financing and general corporate matters
- Multiple transactions involving the purchase, financing and sale of hotels, resorts and casinos on an individual and portfolio basis
- Served as counsel to sponsor in the IPO of a hotel REIT on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Served as counsel in the purchase and disposition of numerous hotel portfolios
- Negotiation of management contracts and franchise agreements with Marriott, Fairmont, Hilton, Starwood, Pan Pacific and Hyatt, among others
- Negotiation of numerous management contracts in Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and the United States
- Representation of sponsors of global funds involving private investors, pension funds and institutional investors focused on real estate and debt
- Purchase, development and financing of major industrial warehouse distribution and port facilities
- Representation of purchasers in connection with acquisitions of public companies (Unihost Corporation, Legacy REIT, Boykin Lodging Company and Chartwell Leisure) and private companies (Red Roof Inns and InTown Suites)
- Acted as counsel in connection with the acquisition and development of steel manufacturing facilities in Africa and South America
- Acted as counsel in auto distributorships and dealerships in Asia, Africa and the United States
- Assisted in arbitration and litigation matters in Canada, Mexico, Asia and the United States
- Deal structuring for inbound and outbound investments in Asia, Europe and the United States
- Counsel in numerous secured asset financing transactions in various countries
- Representation of borrowers in multi-lender debt restructurings, including work-outs and deed-in-lieu transactions
- Extensive experience with troubled assets requiring workouts, restructuring and recapitalization
- Counsel to distributor in vehicle distribution and cooperation agreements with a major car manufacturer
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named a “Client Service All-Star” in BTI Consulting Group’s 2018 Survey: BTI Client Service All-Star list
- Recognized in Best Lawyers in America for Real Estate Law, 1999-2024
- Profiled as one of “Texas’ Top Rated Lawyers” by ALM in Real Estate
- Profiled as one of the leading Real Estate lawyers in the United States, The US Legal 500
- Texas Super Lawyer, Texas Monthly
Affiliations
Professional
- Houston Real Estate Lawyers Council
- Academy of Hospitality Industry Attorneys
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
- "Management Contract Relationships," Houston Real Estate Lawyers Council
- "Management Contract Traps for the Unwary," Houston Real Estate Lawyers Council
- April 3, 2020EventPresenterCOVID-19 Webinar: Insurance Coverage, Debt Servicing and Workforce Planning Impacts on the Hospitality Industry, American Hotel & Lodging Association Webinar
- April 2020EventPresenterAmerican Hotel Lodging Association, CARES Act: Key Provisions Applicable to Hospitality Industry
News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 13 Minute ReadAugust 24, 2021News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2019News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2018News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 2, 2018News
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2017News
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2016News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 20, 2016News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 12, 2016News
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 17, 2015News
- 5 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2014News
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2013News
Education
JD, University of Houston Law Center, with honors, Order of the Barons
BBA, Southern Methodist University, Certificate of Honors in Real Estate
, Graduate studies for Masters in Business Administration, Southern Methodist University
Admissions
Texas
Courts
US District Court, Southern District of Texas
Areas of Focus
- Capital Markets and Securities
- Real Estate Capital Markets/REITs
- International and Cross-Border Transactions
- Private Equity
- Private Investment Funds
- Real Estate, Development and Finance
- Commercial Real Estate Lending
- Distressed Real Estate Litigation and Restructuring
- Acquisitions and Dispositions
- Distressed CRE Debt Acquisitions, Financings and Asset Management
- Finance and Restructuring
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Hospitality
- Real Estate Investment and Finance