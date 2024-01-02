Daniel G. Shanley
Overview
With a particular focus on electro-mechanical technology and over 20 years of experience, Dan prepares and prosecutes US, PCT, and foreign utility and design patent applications for clients across industries. IAM Patent has said he is “the go-to name for electromechanical patent matters” (2024) and “trusted by major companies” (2023) for whom he “dispenses invaluable strategic advice around portfolio management and licensing” (2022). He is knowledgeable in a variety of fields, including automotive and mobility, electronics, consumer products, fintech, oil and gas, medical devices, marine engines, and turbines.
Dan also counsels clients on patent office post-grant proceedings; provides strategic counseling and due diligence; manages complex patent prosecution dockets; conducts patent validity and infringement related studies; performs freedom-to-operate studies; and assists with intellectual property licensing and litigation. His clients include Toyota, NICHIA, a multinational oil and gas corporation, a media conglomerate, and a large financial services corporation, among others.
Dan’s prior experience includes working as an electro-mechanical engineer for the Department of the Navy, serving as an officer in the US Naval Reserve, and working as a patent examiner at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). He also previously served as the Co-Chair of the Design Patent Subcommittee of the American Bar Association’s Patent Litigation Committee and as a member of the Intellectual Property Owners Association’s Industrial Designs Committee.
Experience
- Represents Toyota in prosecuting hundreds of patent applications before the USPTO.
- Represents NICHIA, the world's largest supplier of LEDs, in prosecuting patent applications before the USPTO and providing strategic patent advice.
- Represents the world’s largest publicly traded international oil and gas company in patent prosecution, data privacy, and opinion matters.
- Represents a large financial services corporation in preparing and prosecuting US utility and design patent applications.
- Represents an oil field services company in IPR matters.
- Represents a media conglomerate in design patent protection strategies, as well as in prosecuting and procuring US and foreign design patents.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Patent Star in the IP STARS Handbook (2022-2024), Managing Intellectual Property
- Recommended for Patent Prosecution in Washington, DC in the IAM Patent 1000 (2018-2024), Intellectual Asset Management
- Recommended for Patents: Prosecution (2016-2018), Legal 500 United States
Affiliations
Professional
- American Bar Association, member of ABA IPL Patent Litigation Committee (co-chair of the design patent subcommittee)
- American Intellectual Property Law Association
- Intellectual Property Owners Association, member of the Industrial Designs Committee
Education
JD, The George Washington University Law School, 2003
BSME, US Merchant Marine Academy, 1996
Admissions
District of Columbia
New Jersey
US Patent and Trademark Office