With a particular focus on electro-mechanical technology and over 20 years of experience, Dan prepares and prosecutes US, PCT, and foreign utility and design patent applications for clients across industries. IAM Patent has said he is “the go-to name for electromechanical patent matters” (2024) and “trusted by major companies” (2023) for whom he “dispenses invaluable strategic advice around portfolio management and licensing” (2022). He is knowledgeable in a variety of fields, including automotive and mobility, electronics, consumer products, fintech, oil and gas, medical devices, marine engines, and turbines.

Dan also counsels clients on patent office post-grant proceedings; provides strategic counseling and due diligence; manages complex patent prosecution dockets; conducts patent validity and infringement related studies; performs freedom-to-operate studies; and assists with intellectual property licensing and litigation. His clients include Toyota, NICHIA, a multinational oil and gas corporation, a media conglomerate, and a large financial services corporation, among others.