Daniel Stefany
Overview
Dan assists clients in all aspects of litigation. He focuses his practice on class action defense, products liability, toxic torts, and complex commercial litigation. Dan represents clients across a wide range of industries in every stage of litigation, from pre-litigation risk management through trial and appeal. He is experienced in products liability and complex commercial litigation, including class action defense, antitrust, toxic torts (including PFAS), consumer protection, and mass torts, in jurisdictions across the country.
Dan is also active in pro bono litigation. His pro bono work has included the defense of race conscious admissions programs, investigative reviews on behalf of the Innocence Project, and litigation involving international child custody disputes and prisoner rights.
Prior to joining the firm, Dan clerked for the Honorable Robert E. Payne of the Eastern District of Virginia and the Honorable Barbara M. Keenan of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Experience
- Represents Fortune 100 and 500 companies in consumer protection and products liability class actions across the country.
- Defends claims involving PFAS and advises companies regarding related regulatory and litigation risks.
- Served as principal architect of multiple briefs to the US Supreme Court and state supreme courts.
- Represents international companies in US-based litigation, including in connection with forum and jurisdictional-based defense strategies.
- Authored briefing that led to initial declaration of unconstitutionality of Pennsylvania’s jurisdictional statute.
- Represents Fortune 500 companies in all aspects of toxic tort and product liability litigation in jurisdictions throughout the US.
- Provides litigation risk management advice for corporate clients considering or entering new business ventures.
- Led defense of government investigations under the False Claims Act.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named an Excellence in the Law Up & Coming Lawyer, Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly, 2025
Education
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, Executive Board, Virginia Law Review, Order of the Coif, 2016
BA, Wake Forest University, summa cum laude, 2013
Admissions
District of Columbia
Massachusetts
Virginia
Clerkships
- Eastern District of Virginia
- Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals