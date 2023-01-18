Dan assists clients in all aspects of litigation. He focuses his practice on class action defense, products liability, toxic torts, and complex commercial litigation. Dan represents clients across a wide range of industries in every stage of litigation, from pre-litigation risk management through trial and appeal. He is experienced in products liability and complex commercial litigation, including class action defense, antitrust, toxic torts (including PFAS), consumer protection, and mass torts, in jurisdictions across the country.

Dan is also active in pro bono litigation. His pro bono work has included the defense of race conscious admissions programs, investigative reviews on behalf of the Innocence Project, and litigation involving international child custody disputes and prisoner rights.

Prior to joining the firm, Dan clerked for the Honorable Robert E. Payne of the Eastern District of Virginia and the Honorable Barbara M. Keenan of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.