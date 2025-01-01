Daniel counsels clients on land use and environmental matters. His work spans industries, with an emphasis on the mining industry. Daniel represents mining clients across the western United States before the Bureau of Land Management, US Forest Service, and state environmental agencies.

Daniel has extensive experience with federal and California environmental laws. That experience includes matters involving the Mining Law of 1872, National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA), the federal and California Endangered Species Acts (ESA and CESA), Federal Land Policy and Management Act (FLPMA), California Planning and Zoning Law, and local land use ordinances, as well as the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), Clean Air Act (CAA), Clean Water Act (CWA), and California analogues, such as the Hazardous Substances Account (HSAA) and Hazardous Waste Control Law (HWCL). Daniel advises project developers on permitting, environmental impact reviews, and environmental compliance. He has worked on numerous contaminated sites including multiple Superfund Sites in California, represented clients in connection with EPA and state agency enforcement actions, and litigated private party cost recovery actions. He has also defended facilities permitted under the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) from citizen suit complaints.

Before practicing law, Daniel worked as a policy analyst with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and California Department of Water Resources where he analyzed proposed legislation and assisted with the promulgation of administrative regulations. During law school, Daniel served as a judicial extern to the Honorable Troy L. Nunley of the US District Court for the Eastern District of California.