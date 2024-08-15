Daniela Alvarado
Associate
Overview
Daniela represents lenders, borrowers, REITs, private companies and developers in all aspects of their complex real estate transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, financing, joint ventures, corporate advisory, leasing, restructuring and a wide variety of other real estate matters involving commercial, office, multifamily, and affordable housing property types.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named One to Watch in Real Estate Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
News
Education
JD, Fordham University School of Law, 2013
BA, Brown University, 2008
Admissions
New York
Languages
- Spanish