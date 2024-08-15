Overview

Daniela represents lenders, borrowers, REITs, private companies and developers in all aspects of their complex real estate transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, financing, joint ventures, corporate advisory, leasing, restructuring and a wide variety of other real estate matters involving commercial, office, multifamily, and affordable housing property types.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Named One to Watch in Real Estate Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024

News

Education

JD, Fordham University School of Law, 2013

BA, Brown University, 2008

Admissions

New York

Languages

  • Spanish
