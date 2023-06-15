In addition, Danielle assists clients with data breach and cybersecurity incident response, including analyzing US state and federal and non-US breach laws, providing guidance on forensic investigations, and preparation of notifications to individuals and regulatory authorities. She also assists clients with proactive cyber incident readiness activities, such as running tabletop exercises with data breach hypotheticals, preparing breach notification toolkits and reviewing incident response plans.

Danielle also maintains an active pro bono practice and has assisted pro bono clients with veterans and immigration related issues.