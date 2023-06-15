Danielle Dobrusin
Overview
Danielle is a member of the firm’s global privacy and cybersecurity practice and advises clients regarding compliance with federal, state and international privacy and data security laws. Danielle regularly works with clients in developing privacy compliance programs designed to satisfy applicable obligations under all US federal and state privacy and information management requirements, including the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (CCPA), California Privacy Rights Act of 2020 (CPRA), Colorado Privacy Act (CPA), Connecticut Data Privacy Act (CTDPA), Utah Consumer Privacy Act (UCPA), Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (VCDPA) and emerging privacy legislation. She works with clients to revise online privacy notices, implement processes to respond to consumer rights requests, and amend vendor contract templates to comply with the new regulations. Danielle also assists clients with privacy-related issues in the ad tech space.
In addition, Danielle assists clients with data breach and cybersecurity incident response, including analyzing US state and federal and non-US breach laws, providing guidance on forensic investigations, and preparation of notifications to individuals and regulatory authorities. She also assists clients with proactive cyber incident readiness activities, such as running tabletop exercises with data breach hypotheticals, preparing breach notification toolkits and reviewing incident response plans.
Danielle also maintains an active pro bono practice and has assisted pro bono clients with veterans and immigration related issues.
Experience
- Advises dozens of clients on the requirements of and compliance with the CCPA/CPRA, CPA, CTDPA, UCPA and VCDPA.
- Assists clients with using third-party technology platforms (e.g., OneTrust, TrustArc) to comply with consumer rights requests and implement opt-out mechanisms.
- Advises multiple well-known multinational retailers on several privacy matters, including conducting enterprise-wide privacy risk assessments, assessing their programs to manage data and technology risks and providing state consumer privacy law compliance advice.
- Advises a multinational financial institution on myriad global privacy and data security issues, including compliance with US privacy laws and the EU General Data Protection Regulation, and advises the company on its privacy policies, vendor contract negotiations and cybersecurity issues.
- Assists clients with the preparation of responses to FTC, state attorney general and international inquiries in relation to data breaches and cybersecurity incidents.
- Prepares internal and consumer-facing privacy and information security policies and procedures.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Rising Star for Cyber Law (including Data Privacy and Data Protection), Legal 500 United States, 2021-2024
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
Publications
News
Education
JD, New York University School of Law, 2017
BA, University of Arizona, cum laude, 2013
Admissions
New York