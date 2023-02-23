Darrell’s practice focuses on federal tax laws applicable to municipal bond issues, including tax-advantaged bonds, tax enforcement and voluntary tax compliance. Darrell is a seasoned practitioner with nearly 40 years of experience in the public finance sector. He advises clients on tax-advantaged financings for cities, counties, and other borrowers utilizing tax-exempt bond or tax credit bond financing mechanisms, with a focus on compliance with applicable federal income tax requirements.

Prior to returning to Hunton Andrews Kurth, Darrell spent over a decade at the Internal Revenue Service, where he served as a tax law specialist, acting technical advisor to the director of the IRS Office of Tax Exempt Bonds (TEB) and acting manager of the TEB Technical group. Before joining the IRS, he served as bond counsel and underwriter’s counsel on government, 501(c)(3), and other bond issues for public infrastructure, hospitals and other health care facilities, retirement facilities, higher education facilities, student loans, multi-family and single-family housing, and natural gas supply contracts.