Daryl B. Robertson
Overview
Daryl’s practice focuses on business and finance transactions, entity formation, M&A and securities law. Daryl has experience in sophisticated and complicated business transactions in various practice areas, including corporate, commercial real estate, private equity, oil and gas, and secured lending. He represents entrepreneurs, hospitality firms, REITs, private equity investors, financial institutions and other businesses in a wide variety of matters, including purchases and sales of hotels, restaurants, oil and gas, and other real estate properties, formation of real estate investment funds, sales of REITs, commercial and real estate loans, oil and gas production loans, private and public offerings of securities, securities reporting for public companies, management agreements and leases for hotels, office buildings and oil and gas properties, joint venture and partnership agreements, asset securitizations, merger agreements, purchase and sale agreements, shareholders' agreements, and the structuring and documentation of other transactions of wide variety.
Experience
- Represented clients in numerous mergers, purchases and sales of entities and assets aggregating in value in excess of $20 billion, including transactions of wide variety and size.
- Represented private equity clients in sale of more than 50 private REITs in numerous separate transactions aggregating more than $6 billion in sales price.
- Represented issuers and underwriters in numerous public and private offerings of debt and equity securities, including IPO, Reg D and Rule 144A offerings.
- Represented private equity clients in formation of more than 150 private REITs.
- Represented borrowers in numerous loan financing transactions.
- Represented clients in purchasing and selling numerous hotel, oil and gas and real estate properties.
- Represented lenders in loans secured by real properties, oil and gas properties and private equity investor commitments.
- Advised and assisted clients on formation of numerous entities, including issues relating to governance, ownership, structure, management and legal compliance and private equity fund formation.
- Advised and assisted bank clients regarding issues with problem checks, check kiting, wire transfers, fraudulent checks and ACH transactions.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Legal 500 USA: The Clients’ Guide to the US Legal Profession. Recommended Lawyer in Real Estate, 2016
- Best Lawyers in America, 2001-2024
- Texas Super Lawyers, published by Texas Monthly, 2003-2019; Top-Notch Lawyer, 2007
- Certificate of Merit, State Bar of Texas, 2000
- Five Star Wealth Managers, published by Texas Monthly and Five Star Professional, 2010-2012
- International Who’s Who of Corporate Governance Lawyers, 2011-2013
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Corporate Counsel, Business Law and Real Property, Probate and Trust Sections of American Bar Association
- Member, Corporate Counsel, Business Law, Oil, Gas and Energy Resources Law, and Real Property, Probate and Trust Sections of Texas State Bar Association
- Chair, Business Organizations Code Committee of Business Law Section, 1995-2023, Former Chair and Council Member, Business Law Section, Former Chair, Commercial Code Committee, Primary draftsman of Texas Business Organizations Code, Reporter on UCC Articles 2A, 3 and 4, Texas State Bar Association
- Founding Fellow of the American College of LLC and Partnership Attorneys
- Executive Committee Member, Director and former Chair, Texas Business Law Foundation
- Member, Texas Bar Foundation
- Member, Dallas Bar Foundation
- Member, American Law Institute
Insights
Legal Updates
- 9 Minute ReadMarch 24, 2025Legal Update
- 6 Minute ReadJune 8, 2023Legal Update
- 5 Minute ReadFebruary 8, 2023Legal Update
- 9 Minute ReadJanuary 17, 2023Legal Update
- August 26, 2020Legal Update
- April 14, 2020Legal Update
- March 30, 2020Legal Update
- 7 Minute ReadMarch 27, 2020Legal Update
- March 17, 2020Legal Update
- March 16, 2020Legal Update
- March 9, 2020Legal Update
- June 25, 2018Legal Update
- March 21, 2017Legal Update
- July 22, 2015Legal Update
- February 10, 2014Legal Update
- April 5, 2012Legal Update
- January 11, 2010Legal Update
- April 22, 2009Legal Update
- December 9, 2008Legal Update
- September 26, 2008Legal Update
- September 25, 2008Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- December 14, 2023EventSpeakerStrategies for Dealing with Legislative Changes: New Texas Business Courts, Texas Bar CLE 17th Annual Advanced Strategies
- November 7, 2023EventSpeakerLegislative Update: New Texas Business Courts, The University of Texas Law CLE Studio
- November 2, 2023EventSpeaker2023 Amendments to Texas Business Organizations Code, State Bar of Texas 21st Annual Advanced Business Law Course
- August 30, 2023EventSpeakerNew M&A Broker Exemption From SEC Registration: Key Elements, Excluded Activities, Practical Considerations, Stafford Webinar
- June 15, 2023Event
- May 2022EventAuthor and Presenter“New Registered Series and Protected Series for Texas LLCs,” 20th Annual Choice, Governance and Acquisition of Entities in Texas Conference sponsored by Texas Bar CLE
- March 2022EventAuthor and Presenter“Texas Legislature Authorizes LLC Registered Series and Protected Series,” 33rd Annual Advanced Real Estate Drafting Course sponsored by Texas Bar CLE
- November 2021EventAuthor and Presenter“2021 Texas Legislative Update on Amendments to Texas Business Organizations Code and Texas Business and Commerce Code,” 19th Annual Business Law Conference sponsored by Texas Bar CLE
- July 2021EventAuthor and Presenter“2021 Texas Legislative Update on Amendments to Texas Business Organizations Code and Texas Business and Commerce Code,” 2021 LLCs, LPs and Partnerships Conference sponsored by UT Law CLE
- May 2021EventAuthor and Presenter“2021 Texas Legislative Update on Amendments to Texas Business Organizations Code and Texas Business and Commerce Code,” 19th Annual Choice, Governance and Acquisition of Entities in Texas Conference sponsored by Texas Bar CLE
- November 2019EventAuthor and Presenter“2019 Texas Legislative Update on Amendments to Entity Law,” 17th Annual Advanced Business Law Conference sponsored by Texas Bar CLE
- July 2019EventAuthor and Presenter“2019 Texas Legislative Update on Amendments to Texas Business Organizations Code and Texas Business and Commerce Code,” 28th Annual LLCs, LPs and Partnerships Conference sponsored by UT CLE
- June 13, 2019EventAuthor and Speaker“2019 Texas Legislative Update on Amendments to Texas Business Organization Code and Texas Business and Commerce Code,” State Bar of Texas Annual Meeting Business Law and Corporate Counsel Sections CLE, Austin, Texas
- November 2018EventAuthor and Presenter“Shareholders Agreement: Drafting and Analysis,” Advanced Business Law 2018 sponsored by Texas Bar CLE
- July 2017EventAuthor and Presenter“2017 Texas Legislative Update on Amendments to Texas Business Organizations Code,” 26th Annual LLCs, LPs and Partnerships Conference sponsored by UT CL
- May 2017EventAuthor and Presenter“2017 Texas Legislative Update on Amendments to Texas Business Organizations Code,” 15th Annual Choice, Governance and Acquisition of Entities in Texas Conference sponsored by Texas Bar CLE
- 2017EventAuthor and Presenter“2017 Texas Legislative Updates on Business Law, Including Amendments to Texas Business Organizations Code,” 25th Advanced Business Law Conference sponsored by UT CLE
- May 2016EventCo-Presenter“Choice of State of Domicile: Delaware vs. Texas (Including Differences in Court Systems),” Choice, Governance and Acquisition of Entities in Texas Conference sponsored by Texas Bar CLE
- July 2016EventCo-Presenter“Choosing a Jurisdiction: Key Differences Between Texas and Delaware,” 25th Annual LLCs, LPs and Partnerships Conference sponsored by UT CLE
- July 2016EventAuthor and Presenter“Comparison of Limited Liability Company Laws of Texas and Delaware,” 25th Annual LLCs, LPs and Partnerships Conference sponsored by UT CLE
- May 2016EventAuthor and Presenter“Comparison of Limited Partnership Laws of Texas and Delaware,” Choice, Governance and Acquisition of Entities in Texas Conference sponsored by Texas Bar CLE
- May 2016EventAuthor and Presenter“Comparison of Limited Liability Company Laws of Texas and Delaware,” Choice, Governance and Acquisition of Entities in Texas Conference sponsored by Texas Bar CLE
- July 2015EventAuthor and Presenter“2015 Texas Legislative Update,” 2015 LLCs, LPs and Partnerships Conference sponsored by UT CLE
- May 2015EventCo-Presenter and Author“Amendments to the Texas Business Organizations Code in 2015 Session of Texas Legislature,” Choice and Acquisition of Entities in Texas Conference sponsored by Texas Bar CLE
- May 2016EventCo-presenter and Author“Ways to Take Advantage of Changes in the Texas Business Organizations Code in 2015 Session of Texas Legislature,” Choice, Governance and Acquisition of Entities in Texas Conference sponsored by Texas Bar CLE
- May 2015EventCo-Presenter“Fiduciary Duties in LLCs and Partnerships in Texas and Delaware,” Choice and Acquisition of Entities in Texas Conference sponsored by Texas Bar CLE
- July 2014EventPresenter“Primer: Nuts and Bolts of LLCs, LPs and Partnerships – Choice of Entity;” 2014 LLCs, LPs and Partnerships Conference sponsored by UT CLE
- May 2014EventCo-Presenter and Co-Author“Rights to Information of Owners and Governing Persons of Texas Entities Under the Texas Business Organizations Code,” Choice and Acquisition of Entities in Texas Conference sponsored by Texas Bar CLE
- May 2014EventCo-Presenter“Fiduciary Duties in LLCs and Partnerships in Texas and Delaware, including 2013 Legislative Changes and Drafting Considerations,” Choice and Acquisition of Entities in Texas Conference sponsored by Texas Bar CLE
- June 2013EventCo-Presenter“Legislative Update,” Texas State Bar Annual Meeting
- May 2013EventCo-Presenter and Co-Author"Entity Acquisitions under Texas Business Organizations Code, Including Special Issues and New Legislation," Choice and Acquisition of Entities in Texas Conference
- July 2012EventCo-Presenter"Raising Money: Securities Law Issues for General Business Lawyers," 2012 LLCs, LPs and Partnerships Conference
- July 2012EventCo-Presenter and Author“Jumpstart Our Business Act, 2012 LLCs,” LPs and Partnerships Conference
- May 2012EventCo-Presenter and Co-Author“Corporation, Partnership (General, Limited and LLP) and Limited Liability Company Acquisitions under Texas Business Organizations Code, Including Special Issues,” Choice and Acquisition of Entities in Texas Conference
- May 2012EventCo-Presenter“Recent Developments in Texas Business Law,” Essentials of Business Law 2012 Conference
- May 2012EventCo-Presenter“2011 Legislative Update: Amendments to the Texas Business Organizations Code and Texas Business and Commerce Code,” Essentials of Business Law 2012 Conference
- June 2011EventCo-Presenter and Co-Author“Legislative Update, Texas State Bar Annual Meeting”
- May 2010 and 2011EventCo-Presenter and Co-Author“Corporation, Partnership (General, Limited and LLP) and Limited Liability Company Acquisitions under Texas Business Organizations Code,” Choice and Acquisition of Entities in Texas Conference
- October 2010EventCo-Presenter and Co-Author“Drafting LLC Documents Under the Texas Business Organizations Code,” Advanced Business Law Strategies Conference
- June 2009EventCo-Presenter and Co-Author“2009 Legislative Update: Texas Business Organizations Code,” Texas State Bar Annual Meeting
- May 2009EventCo-Presenter and Author“Corporation, Partnership and Limited Liability Company Structuring and Opt-In Decisions in Economic Turmoil,” Choice of Entity in Troubled Times Conference
- February 2009EventCo-Presenter“Tempest in a Teapot or Texas Tornado?: The Proposed Amendments to UCC Articles 2 and 2A,” 31st UT Annual Conference on Securities Regulations and Business Law
- October 2008EventCo-Presenter“Business Organizations Code Panel: What Do You Need to Know About the BOC Future?,” 6th Annual Advanced Business Law Course
- July 2008EventPresenter and Author“Comparison of Limited Liability Company Laws of Texas and Delaware,” UT Partnership and Limited Liability Company Law Conference
- June 2008EventPresenter and Author“Transaction Issues Under the Business Organizations Code: Opting In, Preparing for the Expiration of the Pre-Code Statutes, and Other Concerns,” Texas State Bar Annual Meeting
- May 2008EventCo-Presenter and Author“Corporation, Partnership and LLC Structuring and Opt-In Decisions,” Choice and Structuring of Entities After Margin Tax First Filing Session and Texas Business Organizations Code Conference
- April 2008EventPresenter and Author“Business Organizations Code Primer and Update,” Tarrant County Bar Association 15th Annual Bench Bar Conference
- April 2008EventAuthor and Co-Presenter“Fundamental Business Transactions Under Texas Business Organizations Code,” Inter-Entity Mergers and Conversions Program, Spring Meeting of Business Law Section of American Bar Association
- February 2008EventCo-Presenter and Co-Author“Executive Compensation Proxy Statement Disclosure,” 30th UT Annual Conference on Securities Regulation and Business Law
- January 2008EventCo-Presenter and Co-Author“Executive Compensation - One Year Later,” PLI/Bowne Corporate and Securities Law Update
Publications
- May 8, 2024Publication
- December 20, 2023PublicationAuthorNew Exemption from Federal Broker-Dealer Registration for M&A Brokers, The Review of Securities & Commodities Regulation
- September 2023Publication
- February 28, 2023Publication
- January 23, 2023Publication
- January 23, 2023Publication
- May 3, 2022Publication
- September 2021Publication2021 Legislative Update on Business Law, Texas Bar Journal
- May 13, 2021Publication
- January 2021Publication
- December 2020Publication
- September 2019Publication
- May 8, 2019Publication
- 2017PublicationAuthor2017 Legislative Update on Business Law, Texas Bar Journal
- Fall 2015PublicationAuthor2015 Texas Legislative Update on Entity Law, 46 Tex. Journal of Bus. Law 47
- September 2015PublicationAuthor2015 Texas Legislative Update on Business Law, Texas Bar Journal
- November 2014PublicationCo-authorRights to Information of Owners and Governing Persons of Texas Entities Under the Texas Business Organizations Code, Corporate Counsel Review
- September 2013PublicationAuthorBusiness Law, Texas Bar Journal (Legislative Update)
- July 2013PublicationAuthorComparison of Limited Liability Company Laws of Texas and Delaware, 2012 LLCs, LPs and Partnerships Conference
- July 2013PublicationAuthor2013 Legislative Update: Amendments to the Texas Business Organizations Code and Texas Business and Commerce Code, published at Texas State Bar Annual Meeting, June 2013, and 2013 LLCs, LPs and Partnerships Conference
- September 2011PublicationAuthorBusiness Law, Texas Bar Journal (Legislative Update)
- July 13, 2011Publication
- Winter 2009 (published in 2011)PublicationCo-Author2009 Amendments to the Texas Business Organizations Code, 43 Texas Journal of Business Law 571
- September 2009PublicationAuthorBusiness Law, Texas Bar Journal (Legislative Update)
- Fall 2007 (published in 2008)PublicationAuthor2007 Amendments to the Texas Business Organizations Code, 42 Texas Journal of Business Law 258
Blog Posts
- Blockchain Legal Resource
News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 13 Minute ReadAugust 24, 2021News
- August 6, 2021Media Mention
- 3 Minute ReadApril 23, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 16, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 9, 2019News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 14, 2018News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2018News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 16, 2009News
Education
JD, Harvard Law School, cum laude, 1979
BA, Chemistry and Management Sciences, Duke University, summa cum laude, 1976
Admissions
Texas
Areas of Focus
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Capital Markets and Securities
- Real Estate, Development and Finance
- Corporate Governance and Board Advisory
- Private Equity
- Acquisitions and Dispositions
- Commercial Real Estate Lending
- Blockchain and Digital Assets
- Corporate
- Energy
- Financial Services
- Hospitality
- Real Estate Investment and Finance