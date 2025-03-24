Daryl’s practice focuses on business and finance transactions, entity formation, M&A and securities law. Daryl has experience in sophisticated and complicated business transactions in various practice areas, including corporate, commercial real estate, private equity, oil and gas, and secured lending. He represents entrepreneurs, hospitality firms, REITs, private equity investors, financial institutions and other businesses in a wide variety of matters, including purchases and sales of hotels, restaurants, oil and gas, and other real estate properties, formation of real estate investment funds, sales of REITs, commercial and real estate loans, oil and gas production loans, private and public offerings of securities, securities reporting for public companies, management agreements and leases for hotels, office buildings and oil and gas properties, joint venture and partnership agreements, asset securitizations, merger agreements, purchase and sale agreements, shareholders' agreements, and the structuring and documentation of other transactions of wide variety.