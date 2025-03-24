Daryl Robertson, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP Photo

Daryl B. Robertson

Special Counsel

Overview

Daryl’s practice focuses on business and finance transactions, entity formation, M&A and securities law. Daryl has experience in sophisticated and complicated business transactions in various practice areas, including corporate, commercial real estate, private equity, oil and gas, and secured lending. He represents entrepreneurs, hospitality firms, REITs, private equity investors, financial institutions and other businesses in a wide variety of matters, including purchases and sales of hotels, restaurants, oil and gas, and other real estate properties, formation of real estate investment funds, sales of REITs, commercial and real estate loans, oil and gas production loans, private and public offerings of securities, securities reporting for public companies, management agreements and leases for hotels, office buildings and oil and gas properties, joint venture and partnership agreements, asset securitizations, merger agreements, purchase and sale agreements, shareholders' agreements, and the structuring and documentation of other transactions of wide variety.

Experience

  • Represented clients in numerous mergers, purchases and sales of entities and assets aggregating in value in excess of $20 billion, including transactions of wide variety and size.
  • Represented private equity clients in sale of more than 50 private REITs in numerous separate transactions aggregating more than $6 billion in sales price.
  • Represented issuers and underwriters in numerous public and private offerings of debt and equity securities, including IPO, Reg D and Rule 144A offerings.
  • Represented private equity clients in formation of more than 150 private REITs.
  • Represented borrowers in numerous loan financing transactions.
  • Represented clients in purchasing and selling numerous hotel, oil and gas and real estate properties.
  • Represented lenders in loans secured by real properties, oil and gas properties and private equity investor commitments.
  • Advised and assisted clients on formation of numerous entities, including issues relating to governance, ownership, structure, management and legal compliance and private equity fund formation.
  • Advised and assisted bank clients regarding issues with problem checks, check kiting, wire transfers, fraudulent checks and ACH transactions.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Legal 500 USA: The Clients’ Guide to the US Legal Profession. Recommended Lawyer in Real Estate, 2016
  • Best Lawyers in America, 2001-2024
  • Texas Super Lawyers, published by Texas Monthly, 2003-2019; Top-Notch Lawyer, 2007
  • Certificate of Merit, State Bar of Texas, 2000
  • Five Star Wealth Managers, published by Texas Monthly and Five Star Professional, 2010-2012
  • International Who’s Who of Corporate Governance Lawyers, 2011-2013

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, Corporate Counsel, Business Law and Real Property, Probate and Trust Sections of American Bar Association
  • Member, Corporate Counsel, Business Law, Oil, Gas and Energy Resources Law, and Real Property, Probate and Trust Sections of Texas State Bar Association
  • Chair, Business Organizations Code Committee of Business Law Section, 1995-2023, Former Chair and Council Member, Business Law Section, Former Chair, Commercial Code Committee, Primary draftsman of Texas Business Organizations Code, Reporter on UCC Articles 2A, 3 and 4, Texas State Bar Association
  • Founding Fellow of the American College of LLC and Partnership Attorneys
  • Executive Committee Member, Director and former Chair, Texas Business Law Foundation
  • Member, Texas Bar Foundation
  • Member, Dallas Bar Foundation
  • Member, American Law Institute

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

  • December 14, 2023
    Event
    Speaker
    Strategies for Dealing with Legislative Changes: New Texas Business Courts, Texas Bar CLE 17th Annual Advanced Strategies
  • November 7, 2023
    Event
    Speaker
    Legislative Update: New Texas Business Courts, The University of Texas Law CLE Studio
  • November 2, 2023
    Event
    Speaker
    2023 Amendments to Texas Business Organizations Code, State Bar of Texas 21st Annual Advanced Business Law Course
  • August 30, 2023
    Event
    Speaker
    New M&A Broker Exemption From SEC Registration: Key Elements, Excluded Activities, Practical Considerations, Stafford Webinar
  • June 15, 2023
    Event
    Presenter
    New Texas business court promises to create specialized judges and tribunals to consider business issues
  • May 2022
    Event
    Author and Presenter
    “New Registered Series and Protected Series for Texas LLCs,” 20th Annual Choice, Governance and Acquisition of Entities in Texas Conference sponsored by Texas Bar CLE
  • March 2022
    Event
    Author and Presenter
    “Texas Legislature Authorizes LLC Registered Series and Protected Series,” 33rd Annual Advanced Real Estate Drafting Course sponsored by Texas Bar CLE
  • November 2021
    Event
    Author and Presenter
    “2021 Texas Legislative Update on Amendments to Texas Business Organizations Code and Texas Business and Commerce Code,” 19th Annual Business Law Conference sponsored by Texas Bar CLE
  • July 2021
    Event
    Author and Presenter
    “2021 Texas Legislative Update on Amendments to Texas Business Organizations Code and Texas Business and Commerce Code,” 2021 LLCs, LPs and Partnerships Conference sponsored by UT Law CLE
  • May 2021
    Event
    Author and Presenter
    “2021 Texas Legislative Update on Amendments to Texas Business Organizations Code and Texas Business and Commerce Code,” 19th Annual Choice, Governance and Acquisition of Entities in Texas Conference sponsored by Texas Bar CLE
  • November 2019
    Event
    Author and Presenter
    “2019 Texas Legislative Update on Amendments to Entity Law,” 17th Annual Advanced Business Law Conference sponsored by Texas Bar CLE
  • July 2019
    Event
    Author and Presenter
    “2019 Texas Legislative Update on Amendments to Texas Business Organizations Code and Texas Business and Commerce Code,” 28th Annual LLCs, LPs and Partnerships Conference sponsored by UT CLE
  • June 13, 2019
    Event
    Author and Speaker
    “2019 Texas Legislative Update on Amendments to Texas Business Organization Code and Texas Business and Commerce Code,” State Bar of Texas Annual Meeting Business Law and Corporate Counsel Sections CLE, Austin, Texas
  • November 2018
    Event
    Author and Presenter
    “Shareholders Agreement: Drafting and Analysis,” Advanced Business Law 2018 sponsored by Texas Bar CLE
  • July 2017
    Event
    Author and Presenter
    “2017 Texas Legislative Update on Amendments to Texas Business Organizations Code,” 26th Annual LLCs, LPs and Partnerships Conference sponsored by UT CL
  • May 2017
    Event
    Author and Presenter
    “2017 Texas Legislative Update on Amendments to Texas Business Organizations Code,” 15th Annual Choice, Governance and Acquisition of Entities in Texas Conference sponsored by Texas Bar CLE
  • 2017
    Event
    Author and Presenter
    “2017 Texas Legislative Updates on Business Law, Including Amendments to Texas Business Organizations Code,” 25th Advanced Business Law Conference sponsored by UT CLE
  • May 2016
    Event
    Co-Presenter
    “Choice of State of Domicile: Delaware vs. Texas (Including Differences in Court Systems),” Choice, Governance and Acquisition of Entities in Texas Conference sponsored by Texas Bar CLE
  • July 2016
    Event
    Co-Presenter
    “Choosing a Jurisdiction: Key Differences Between Texas and Delaware,” 25th Annual LLCs, LPs and Partnerships Conference sponsored by UT CLE
  • July 2016
    Event
    Author and Presenter
    “Comparison of Limited Liability Company Laws of Texas and Delaware,” 25th Annual LLCs, LPs and Partnerships Conference sponsored by UT CLE
  • May 2016
    Event
    Author and Presenter
    “Comparison of Limited Partnership Laws of Texas and Delaware,” Choice, Governance and Acquisition of Entities in Texas Conference sponsored by Texas Bar CLE
  • May 2016
    Event
    Author and Presenter
    “Comparison of Limited Liability Company Laws of Texas and Delaware,” Choice, Governance and Acquisition of Entities in Texas Conference sponsored by Texas Bar CLE
  • July 2015
    Event
    Author and Presenter
    “2015 Texas Legislative Update,” 2015 LLCs, LPs and Partnerships Conference sponsored by UT CLE
  • May 2015
    Event
    Co-Presenter and Author
    “Amendments to the Texas Business Organizations Code in 2015 Session of Texas Legislature,” Choice and Acquisition of Entities in Texas Conference sponsored by Texas Bar CLE
  • May 2016
    Event
    Co-presenter and Author
    “Ways to Take Advantage of Changes in the Texas Business Organizations Code in 2015 Session of Texas Legislature,” Choice, Governance and Acquisition of Entities in Texas Conference sponsored by Texas Bar CLE
  • May 2015
    Event
    Co-Presenter
    “Fiduciary Duties in LLCs and Partnerships in Texas and Delaware,” Choice and Acquisition of Entities in Texas Conference sponsored by Texas Bar CLE
  • July 2014
    Event
    Presenter
    “Primer: Nuts and Bolts of LLCs, LPs and Partnerships – Choice of Entity;” 2014 LLCs, LPs and Partnerships Conference sponsored by UT CLE
  • May 2014
    Event
    Co-Presenter and Co-Author
    “Rights to Information of Owners and Governing Persons of Texas Entities Under the Texas Business Organizations Code,” Choice and Acquisition of Entities in Texas Conference sponsored by Texas Bar CLE
  • May 2014
    Event
    Co-Presenter
    “Fiduciary Duties in LLCs and Partnerships in Texas and Delaware, including 2013 Legislative Changes and Drafting Considerations,” Choice and Acquisition of Entities in Texas Conference sponsored by Texas Bar CLE
  • June 2013
    Event
    Co-Presenter
    “Legislative Update,” Texas State Bar Annual Meeting
  • May 2013
    Event
    Co-Presenter and Co-Author
    "Entity Acquisitions under Texas Business Organizations Code, Including Special Issues and New Legislation," Choice and Acquisition of Entities in Texas Conference
  • July 2012
    Event
    Co-Presenter
    "Raising Money: Securities Law Issues for General Business Lawyers," 2012 LLCs, LPs and Partnerships Conference
  • July 2012
    Event
    Co-Presenter and Author
    “Jumpstart Our Business Act, 2012 LLCs,” LPs and Partnerships Conference
  • May 2012
    Event
    Co-Presenter and Co-Author
    “Corporation, Partnership (General, Limited and LLP) and Limited Liability Company Acquisitions under Texas Business Organizations Code, Including Special Issues,” Choice and Acquisition of Entities in Texas Conference
  • May 2012
    Event
    Co-Presenter
    “Recent Developments in Texas Business Law,” Essentials of Business Law 2012 Conference
  • May 2012
    Event
    Co-Presenter
    “2011 Legislative Update: Amendments to the Texas Business Organizations Code and Texas Business and Commerce Code,” Essentials of Business Law 2012 Conference
  • June 2011
    Event
    Co-Presenter and Co-Author
    “Legislative Update, Texas State Bar Annual Meeting”
  • May 2010 and 2011
    Event
    Co-Presenter and Co-Author
    Corporation, Partnership (General, Limited and LLP) and Limited Liability Company Acquisitions under Texas Business Organizations Code, Choice and Acquisition of Entities in Texas Conference
  • October 2010
    Event
    Co-Presenter and Co-Author
    “Drafting LLC Documents Under the Texas Business Organizations Code,” Advanced Business Law Strategies Conference
  • June 2009
    Event
    Co-Presenter and Co-Author
    “2009 Legislative Update: Texas Business Organizations Code,” Texas State Bar Annual Meeting
  • May 2009
    Event
    Co-Presenter and Author
    “Corporation, Partnership and Limited Liability Company Structuring and Opt-In Decisions in Economic Turmoil,” Choice of Entity in Troubled Times Conference
  • February 2009
    Event
    Co-Presenter
    “Tempest in a Teapot or Texas Tornado?: The Proposed Amendments to UCC Articles 2 and 2A,” 31st UT Annual Conference on Securities Regulations and Business Law
  • October 2008
    Event
    Co-Presenter
    “Business Organizations Code Panel: What Do You Need to Know About the BOC Future?,” 6th Annual Advanced Business Law Course
  • July 2008
    Event
    Presenter and Author
    “Comparison of Limited Liability Company Laws of Texas and Delaware,” UT Partnership and Limited Liability Company Law Conference
  • June 2008
    Event
    Presenter and Author
    “Transaction Issues Under the Business Organizations Code: Opting In, Preparing for the Expiration of the Pre-Code Statutes, and Other Concerns,” Texas State Bar Annual Meeting
  • May 2008
    Event
    Co-Presenter and Author
    “Corporation, Partnership and LLC Structuring and Opt-In Decisions,” Choice and Structuring of Entities After Margin Tax First Filing Session and Texas Business Organizations Code Conference
  • April 2008
    Event
    Presenter and Author
    “Business Organizations Code Primer and Update,” Tarrant County Bar Association 15th Annual Bench Bar Conference
  • April 2008
    Event
    Author and Co-Presenter
    “Fundamental Business Transactions Under Texas Business Organizations Code,” Inter-Entity Mergers and Conversions Program, Spring Meeting of Business Law Section of American Bar Association
  • February 2008
    Event
    Co-Presenter and Co-Author
    “Executive Compensation Proxy Statement Disclosure,” 30th UT Annual Conference on Securities Regulation and Business Law
  • January 2008
    Event
    Co-Presenter and Co-Author
    “Executive Compensation - One Year Later,” PLI/Bowne Corporate and Securities Law Update

Education

JD, Harvard Law School, cum laude, 1979

BA, Chemistry and Management Sciences, Duke University, summa cum laude, 1976

Admissions

Texas

