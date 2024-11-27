David assists large, multinational clients with various aspects of EU privacy and data protection law. As a result of his extensive experience in this area, he has developed a strong knowledge of the key privacy and data protection issues companies are facing.

Since the beginning of the legislative process of reforming Europe’s data protection laws, David has worked extensively in preparing clients for all aspects of the new EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). In addition to managing compliance projects such as GDPR readiness projects, David advises clients on cutting-edge privacy and data protection law questions, such as on those related to the use of employee monitoring technologies and mobile applications. He has also helped numerous clients implement mechanisms to legitimize international data flows, such as EU Standard Contractual Clauses and Binding Corporate Rules.

Clients value David’s practical approach in an area that is generally considered highly theoretical.