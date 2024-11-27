Overview

David assists large, multinational clients with various aspects of EU privacy and data protection law. As a result of his extensive experience in this area, he has developed a strong knowledge of the key privacy and data protection issues companies are facing.

Since the beginning of the legislative process of reforming Europe’s data protection laws, David has worked extensively in preparing clients for all aspects of the new EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). In addition to managing compliance projects such as GDPR readiness projects, David advises clients on cutting-edge privacy and data protection law questions, such as on those related to the use of employee monitoring technologies and mobile applications. He has also helped numerous clients implement mechanisms to legitimize international data flows, such as EU Standard Contractual Clauses and Binding Corporate Rules.

Clients value David’s practical approach in an area that is generally considered highly theoretical. 

  • Advised numerous multinational clients on compliance with EU data protection law requirements, including drafting and reviewing pan-European privacy policies and notices.
  • Assisted clients with the development and implementation of various international data transfer mechanisms, including EU Standard Contractual Clauses and Binding Corporate Rules.
  • Represented clients in negotiations of data processing agreements, such as cloud services agreements.
  • Advised clients on data protection issues related to the use of new technologies, the launch of new products/services/websites/applications and the roll out of databases.
  • Successfully represented clients in interactions with the Belgian Data Protection Authority.
  • Managed various data protection compliance projects, including GDPR readiness projects.
  • Assisted clients in handling data breach incidents.
  • Advised clients on the implementation of employee monitoring tools and technologies, such as data loss prevention programs and CCTV systems.

  • Recommended for Belgium: EU Regulatory – Privacy and Data Protection in Legal 500 EMEA, 2024

Education

LLM, International and European Law, University of Brussels, magna cum laude, 2010

BA, University of Brussels, magna cum laude, 2008

Brussels

  • Dutch
  • English
  • French
