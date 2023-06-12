David Goldman

Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, David served as a Bristow Fellow in the Office of the Solicitor General in the United States Department of Justice. In that role, David assisted attorneys in drafting merits briefs before the United States Supreme Court, prepared attorneys for oral argument before the Court, and provided recommendations to the Solicitor General whether to authorize appeals by the government from adverse lower-court rulings. During his fellowship, David also represented the United States in two cases regarding proper application of federal criminal law before the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. He secured an affirmance for the government in each—once after presenting oral argument and once on the briefs. At Hunton, David has continued his work in criminal appeals through an active pro bono practice in the state and federal courts.