David Goldman

David N. Goldman
Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, David served as a Bristow Fellow in the Office of the Solicitor General in the United States Department of Justice. In that role, David assisted attorneys in drafting merits briefs before the United States Supreme Court, prepared attorneys for oral argument before the Court, and provided recommendations to the Solicitor General whether to authorize appeals by the government from adverse lower-court rulings. During his fellowship, David also represented the United States in two cases regarding proper application of federal criminal law before the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. He secured an affirmance for the government in each—once after presenting oral argument and once on the briefs. At Hunton, David has continued his work in criminal appeals through an active pro bono practice in the state and federal courts.
David also served as a law clerk for two United States Court of Appeals judges—Judge Amul R. Thapar of the Sixth Circuit, and Judge David R. Stras of the Eighth Circuit—and in the Office of Legal Counsel within the United States Department of Justice. David graduated from the University of Virginia School of Law, where he worked on multiple Supreme Court merits briefs as a member of the Supreme Court Litigation Clinic, served on the Managing Board of the Virginia Law Review and was honored with the Daniel Rosenbloom Award at graduation.
- Dewberry Group, Inc. v. Dewberry Engineers Inc., No. 23-900 (U.S.) (represented party before the US Supreme Court in pending merits case regarding trademark infringement)
- West Virginia v. EPA, 90 F.4th 323 (4th Cir. 2024) (represented State of West Virginia in motion to stay EPA rule under the Clean Air Act)
- Red River Valley Sugarbeet Growers Ass’n v. Regan, 85 F.4th 881 (8th Cir. 2023) (worked on behalf of agricultural industry groups to challenge EPA rule banning the use of chlorpyrifos on food crops as arbitrary and capricious)
- United States v. Paulk, 46 F.4th 399 (6th Cir. 2022) (presented oral argument on behalf of the United States and defended an enhanced prison sentence under the Armed Career Criminal Act)
- Hall v. United States, No. 21-5062, 2023 WL 1991891 (6th Cir. Feb. 14, 2023) (authored brief on behalf of the United States in opposition to a Section 2255 motion that sought to set aside a conviction for use of a firearm during a crime of violence)
- Represent multiple clients in ongoing challenges to Environmental Protection Agency orders in the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Fourth, Eighth, and D.C. Circuits
- PublicationAuthorThe Neglected History of State Prosecutions for State Crimes in Federal Courts, 52 Tex. Tech L. Rev. 783, 2020 (quoted and cited approvingly in In re Clark, --- F. Supp. 3d ----, 2023 WL 3884119 (D.D.C. June 8, 2023))
- October 9, 2018PublicationCo-author, with Professor Aditya BamzaiThe Takings Clause, the Tucker Act, and Knick v. Township of Scott, 36 Yale J. on Reg: Notice & Comment
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, Order of the Coif, Articles Development Editor, Virginia Law Review, 2019
BFA, Drama, New York University, 2013
North Carolina
Virginia
Supreme Court of the United States
US Court of Appeals, Fourth Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Sixth Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Eighth Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Eleventh Circuit
US Court of Appeals, District of Columbia Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Federal Circuit
US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia
- US Court of Appeals, Eighth Circuit
- US Court of Appeals, Sixth Circuit
- US Department of Justice, Office of Legal Counsel