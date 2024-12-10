David advises states and national oil and gas companies on disputes, settlements, and upstream activities, as well as international tenders, refinery projects, farm-out agreements, and other contracts in the petroleum and petrochemical industries. His practice includes international commercial arbitration matters involving states and state entities in North, East, and West Africa. David is a recognized lawyer in Chambers Global and Legal 500.

David has extensive experience before international institutions including the ICC and ICSID. He is an Honorary Lecturer at the Centre for Energy, Petroleum and Mineral Law and Policy at the University of Dundee, and a lecturer at the CWC School for Energy. He is a regular speaker at international arbitration and energy conferences, including Juris Conference, GAR Energy Disputes, and GAR Live.